An eviction of illegal encroachment near Guwahati turned violent on Thursday, as a large Muslim mob attacked the authorities injuring several cops. Later two attackers died in police firing in the incident that took place in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. The two deceased have been identified as Haider Ali and Juwahid Ali, who succumbed to bullet injuries.

The violence broke out when police and administration officials reached Kachutali village in Sonapur area in the eastern suburbs of Guwahati. The drive was carried out to evict alleged illegal settlers from a 100-bigha plot of land in the area. Approximately 150 people from the Muslim community had settled on govt land in the area.

The eviction has been going on for the last few days without any incident, but the situation turned volatile on Thursday, as a mob of over a thousand people attacked police armed with sticks and sharp weapons.

The mob also pelted stones at police personnel and vehicles, damaging several vehicles. Several police personnel including a female constable were injured in the attack. Revenue Circle Officer Nitul Khatoniar was also injured in the attack by the mob.

As a result, police tried to disperse the mob by firing in the air. But when the situation could not be brought under control, police had to open fire on the mob, and several of the attackers were shot. As per police, the mob was so violent that the cops were forced to flee from the spot.

The injured were taken to the Sonapur District Hospital, where Haider Ali and Juwahid Ali succumbed to bullet injuries. All the injured were later shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, including one Shahjahan Ali.

The injured female constable said that the mob included a large number of women. She said that the cops were only guarding the eviction operation when the mob attacked then using stones, machetes, sticks and other weapons.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, but have not released any statement regarding the incident yet. The situation in Kosutoli remains tense, and additional forces have been deployed in the area.

The eviction drive was started after locals complained that illegal settlers have been occupying govt land and tribal belt land areas. It was found that suspected illegal foreigners were arriving in the area using the waterway of Kalang and Digaru rivers and constructing houses on govt land. Locals also reported tractors transporting construction materials in the night to the area.

After the complaints, the administration conducted a survey in the area, checked documents, and found that they were illegally encroaching on government land. The administration then served them several notices to vacate the houses. But when the residents refused to vacate on their own, the administration started an eviction drive.