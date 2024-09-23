In the detonator blast case on the railway track in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, a suspect has been arrested. The accused, named Sabir, was responsible for planting 10 detonators on the railway track. Sabir is an employee of the railways. It is still under investigation whether this was a mischief or part of a larger conspiracy. The NIA, ATS, RPF, and the Ministry of Railways are investigating the case.

The incident took place in Sagfata, located in the Nepanagar Assembly constituency of Burhanpur. On September 18, an explosion occurred as the Army Special Train, travelling from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka, passed over the track. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and informed the station master, thereby preventing a major accident. A total of 10 detonators were placed on the railway track on September 18 to carry out this act.

Since the incident, ATS, NIA, along with other agencies, including railway and local police, have been investigating. Given the involvement of the army, the investigation is being conducted with utmost secrecy. The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways has also made a significant revelation in this case, stating that the detonators found on the track are part of the railway’s regular procedures.

Dr Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, explained that the detonators recovered were used by the railway itself. However, there was no valid reason for placing them at the location where they were found. Detonators are typically used to create loud sounds and are often deployed in foggy conditions or when a train needs to be stopped in an emergency before a scheduled time. In such cases, three detonators are placed in three stages about 1,200 meters ahead of the location where the train must stop.

These detonators are available to various railway employees, including station masters, loco pilots, keymen, track safety officers, and others. They do not cause any damage to the train or tracks and simply explode with a loud noise as the engine passes over them.