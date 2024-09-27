Saturday, September 28, 2024
Kanpur Police dismisses report of assault on Bangladesh cricket team’s ‘super fan’ Tiger Roby, clarifies he collapsed due to illness

Bangladesh cricket team fan called Tiger Robby was taken to Regency Hospital in Kanpur during the ongoing second Test match against India at Green Park. Certain reports claimed that Robby was allegedly assaulted.

The Kanpur Police has dismissed reports that Bangladesh fan Tiger Robby was allegedly assaulted at the Green Park stadium on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh.

The Police Commissionerate of Kanpur Nagar said that the Bangladesh fan fell ill during the match against India at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur and dismissed allegations of attack.

Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh cricket team fan called Tiger Robby was taken to Regency Hospital in Kanpur during the ongoing second Test match against India at Green Park. Certain reports claimed that Robby was allegedly assaulted.

However, the Police Commissionerate of Kanpur Nagar took to their official X handle and said that the Bangladesh fan fell ill in front of the media gallery, following which the policemen present on the spot took him to the medical camp in the stadium for treatment.

The statement from the police also said that the fan is currently healthy and fine. The statement added that a liaison officer has also been assigned to the fan for immediate assistance if required.

“On 27.09.2024, during the cricket match between India and Bangladesh going on in Green Park Kanpur, a spectator named Tiger suddenly fell ill in front of the media centre and he suddenly collapsed there. On seeing this, the policemen present on the spot, with the help of the medical team present there, took him to the medical camp in the stadium for treatment. He was treated there. At present, he is healthy and fine. A liaison officer has also been assigned to him so that in case of any inconvenience, immediate treatment or other assistance can be provided to him. No incident of assault has been found with him,” Assistant Police Commissioner of Kanpur Nagar Abhishek Kumar Pandey said in a video shared on X.

In a video from the hospital, Tiger Robby also said that his health deteriorated during the match but after the treatment in hospital, he has been feeling better.

“My health deteriorated and police brought me to the hospital and after the treatment, I am feeling better. My name is Robby and I am from Bangladesh’s Khulna district,” Tiger Robby said

Meanwhile, day one of the second Test match was called off early due to heavy rain. At stumps, Bangladesh have posted 107/3 on the board, with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten with scores of 40 and 6, respectively.

India won the first test by 280 runs and leads the two-match series 1-0.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

