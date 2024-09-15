Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Hindu procession attacked with stones from inside Jama Masjid, BJP MLA warns stone...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Hindu procession attacked with stones from inside Jama Masjid, BJP MLA warns stone pelters of ‘bulldozer action’

On Saturday (14th September) night, the municipal corporation removed illegal encroachment belonging to the Muslim community from near the Jahazpur bus stand.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Hindu procession attacked with stones from inside Jama Masjid, BJP MLA warns stone pelters of 'bulldozer action'
Hindus stage protest in Jahazpur, Bhilwara (Photo Credits: Navbharat Times)
27

On Saturday (14th September) evening, a Hindu religious procession was attacked by Muslims in Jahazpur town in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

According to reports, the Hindu community in the village had taken out the procession on the occasion of Jaljhulani Ekadashi. On reaching the Jama Masjid, the Hindus were pelted with stones from inside the mosque for about 20-25 minutes.

Many devotees were injured during the targeted attack. The incident sparked a stampede and the market had to be closed down.

Later, Hindus gathered at the spot and launched a protest demanding strict action against the stone pelters.

On learning about the matter, BJP MLA (Jahazpur constituency) Gopichand Meena joined the Hindu community and sat on the dharna. He had assured to demolish the ‘illegal mosque’ with a bulldozer.

In the meantime, the municipality (Nagar Palika) issued a notice to the Head of the Jama Masjid asking him to furnish documents related to the land ownership, construction and lease within 24 hours.

As per reports, the local police have detained 10 people in connection to the stone pelting case so far. The suspects are now being questioned. A large contingent of police have been deployed in the Jahazpur to prevent any untoward situation

On Saturday (14th September) night, the municipal corporation removed illegal encroachment belonging to the Muslim community from near the Jahazpur bus stand.

The development was confirmed by District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Following the arrest of 10 accused in connection to the stone pelting, BJP MLA (Jahazpur constituency) Gopichand Meena appealed to the Hindus to end the protests.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Adani Group wins bid to supply 6600 MW of bundled solar and thermal electricity to Maharashtra for 25 years at ₹4.08 per unit

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal, out on bail in Delhi Excise Policy Scam, says British Empire that enslaved Indians was better than BJP Government

ANI -

“No patriot will do this”: Mahadalit Jitan Ram Manjhi calls out Rahul Gandhi for his statements during the US visit

ANI -

‘Will resign after two days’: Arvind Kejriwal makes surprise announcement, demands election in November instead of February 2025

OpIndia Staff -

2 days after US Sanctions against 16 Venezuelan officials,Venezuela announces detention of 3 Americans over plot to kill President Maduro and destabilise the country

OpIndia Staff -

Yet another incident of stone pelting during Ganesh Visarjan, in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, stones pelted on the Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -

CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Kolkata Police SHO for destruction of evidence in rape-murder case

ANI -

‘I won’t let you marry anyone, will do Nikah and keep you with me’: Dalit girl in UP accuses Mufti Imran of molesting her...

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata: Protesting doctors’ delegation return from CM’s residence without meeting after govt refused live streaming, video recording by their videographer

OpIndia Staff -

Over 11 lakh candidates to appear for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination on Sunday, several measures including temporary suspension of mobile internet announced

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com