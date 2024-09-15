On Saturday (14th September) evening, a Hindu religious procession was attacked by Muslims in Jahazpur town in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

According to reports, the Hindu community in the village had taken out the procession on the occasion of Jaljhulani Ekadashi. On reaching the Jama Masjid, the Hindus were pelted with stones from inside the mosque for about 20-25 minutes.

Many devotees were injured during the targeted attack. The incident sparked a stampede and the market had to be closed down.

Later, Hindus gathered at the spot and launched a protest demanding strict action against the stone pelters.

On learning about the matter, BJP MLA (Jahazpur constituency) Gopichand Meena joined the Hindu community and sat on the dharna. He had assured to demolish the ‘illegal mosque’ with a bulldozer.

In the meantime, the municipality (Nagar Palika) issued a notice to the Head of the Jama Masjid asking him to furnish documents related to the land ownership, construction and lease within 24 hours.

As per reports, the local police have detained 10 people in connection to the stone pelting case so far. The suspects are now being questioned. A large contingent of police have been deployed in the Jahazpur to prevent any untoward situation

On Saturday (14th September) night, the municipal corporation removed illegal encroachment belonging to the Muslim community from near the Jahazpur bus stand.

The development was confirmed by District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Following the arrest of 10 accused in connection to the stone pelting, BJP MLA (Jahazpur constituency) Gopichand Meena appealed to the Hindus to end the protests.