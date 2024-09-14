Sunday, September 15, 2024
‘I won’t let you marry anyone, will do Nikah and keep you with me’: Dalit girl in UP accuses Mufti Imran of molesting her in the name of black magic

According to the Dalit victim, the Mufti used to molest her in the name of black magic. Mufti Imran also used to threaten her saying that he would not let her marry anyone rather he would do Nikah and keep her with him.

OpIndia Staff
Hardoi: Dalit girl accuses Mufti Imran of molesting her in the name of black magic
Hardoi: Dalit girl accuses Mufti Imran of molesting her in the name of black magic (Image Source - Amar Ujala)
14

A shocking case has come to light from the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit girl has accused a Mufti of molesting her in the name of black magic. According to the Dalit victim, she often fell sick. Her family believed that she may be possessed by an evil spirit, so they approached Mufti Imran hoping that he would cure her through exorcism. However, the accused had evil intentions and molested her in the name of black magic. Based on the complaint of the Dalit girl, the Police have arrested Mufti Imran and booked him under charges of assault, indecency, and threatening the victim. 

The case pertains to the Beniganj Police Station area in the Hardoi district. A 22-year-old Dalit girl stated that she often got sick. In November 2023, her parents took her to a Mufti named Imran hoping that she would be cured through exorcism. It is said that her health improved.  

Further, the girl stated that whenever her health deteriorated, Mufti Imran did exorcism. However, Mufti Imran had evil intentions for her. According to the Dalit victim, the Mufti used to molest her in the name of black magic. Mufti Imran also used to threaten her saying that he would not let her marry anyone rather he would do Nikah and keep her with him. The accused Mufti Imran lives in Hardoi’s Mohalla Krishnanagar. 

According to reports, the victim said that whenever her health improved and she returned home, Mufti Imran made her fall sick by doing black magic and sending a Jinn (evil/dark spirit) so that she would have to approach him again and again.   

At home, the girl used to go into a panic attack in which she repeated Imran’s name but when the family took her to Mufti Imran, she would recover.

As per reports, the victim’s father works as a labourer. He has five sons and two daughters. His elder daughter is married. The family members say that there was a fear of ‘Jinn’s shadow’ on his little daughter, so they approached a villager to do exorcism but to no avail. Finally, he went to Mufti Imran, a resident of Bhusori Purwa, to do exorcism. 

In this case, the girl went to the police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the girl’s complaint, the police have registered a case under various sections. The police say that the girl used to go to Imran when she was sick and Imran used to do tantric activities with her. He used to harass her and when she complained about this, Imran molested her.

