Thursday, September 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIndia faces serious terrorism and terrorist financing threats related to ISIS, Al Qaeda and...
News Reports
Updated:

India faces serious terrorism and terrorist financing threats related to ISIS, Al Qaeda and others, says FATF, praises country’s efforts to tackle illicit finance

Lauding India's measures to tackle illicit finance, the joint FATF-APG-EAG report added, "India has implemented an anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework that is achieving good results, including on risk understanding, access to beneficial ownership information and depriving criminals of their assets."

ANI
15

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday praised India’s efforts to tackle illicit finance, however, warned the country of serious terrorism and terrorist financing threats, including those related to ISIL or Al Qaeda.

“India achieved a high-level of technical compliance across the FATF Recommendations and has taken significant steps to implement measures to tackle illicit finance. Nevertheless, India needs to continue to improve its system as its economy & financial system continue to grow,” posted FATF on X.

Lauding India’s measures to tackle illicit finance, the joint FATF-APG-EAG report added, “India has implemented an anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework that is achieving good results, including on risk understanding, access to beneficial ownership information and depriving criminals of their assets.”

It also praised Indian authorities for making good use of financial intelligence and co-operate effectively, both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, the global body to combat money laundering and terrorist financing warned India to focus on concluding the prosecutions and convicting and appropriately sanctioning terrorist financiers.

“India faces serious terrorism and terrorist financing threats, including related to ISIL or Al Qaeda. India as a strong emphasis on disruption and prevention and has demonstrated its ability to conduct complex financial investigations. Nevertheless, the country must continue to improve its system as its economy and financial system continue to grow, in particular ensuring that money laundering and terrorist financing trials are completed and offenders are subject to appropriate sanctions; and taking a risk-based and educative approach with non-profit organisations. The country needs to ensure that measures aimed at preventing the non-profit sector from being abused for terrorist financing are implemented in line with the risk-based approach, including by conducting outreach to non-profit organisations on their terrorist financing risks,” added the report.

India is the largest country in the world by population and has the largest diaspora. It is a lower-middle income country with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies that is currently the world’s fifth largest economy. India’s main money laundering risks originate from illegal activities within the country, these risks relate primarily to fraud, including cyber-enabled fraud, corruption and drug trafficking.

India pursues money laundering related to fraud and forgery in line with predicate crime risks to a large extent, but less so with some other offences such as human trafficking and drug trafficking. The country needs to address the backlog of money laundering cases pending conclusion of court processes, added the report.

Praising India’s efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, the report said, “India has made significant steps in financial inclusion, more than doubling the proportion of the population with bank accounts, encouraging greater reliance on digital payment systems, and making use of simplified due diligence for small accounts. These efforts have supported financial transparency, which in turn contribute to AML/CFT efforts.”

Despite the size and institutional complexity of the Indian system, Indian authorities cooperate and coordinate effectively on matters dealing with illicit financial flows, including the use of financial intelligence. India also achieved positive results in international co-operation, asset recovery and implementing targeted financial sanctions for proliferation financing, the report added.

Indian authorities also have a comprehensive understanding of the money laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing risks but need to do more to share insights on these risk across all relevant stakeholders.

There is a good understanding of risk and application of preventative measures in the financial sector, especially by commercial banks, although less so by some other smaller financial institutions.

Financial Institutions are taking steps to apply enhanced measures to politically exposed persons (PEPs), however, India needs to address the issue of lack of coverage of domestic PEPs from a technical compliance perspective and ensure reporting entities fully implement these requirements. Implementation of preventative measures by the non-financial sector and virtual asset service providers, and supervision of those sectors, is at an early stage. India needs to improve implementation of cash restrictions by dealers in precious metals and stones as a priority given the materiality of the sector.

Following the assessment, India is placed in “regular follow-up” and in line with procedures, will report back to the Plenary in three years.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

US firm General Atomics to replace the MQ-9B Predator drone that crashed due to technical failure to meet operational requirements of Indian Navy

ANI -

Beef fat, pig fat and fish oil used in Tirupati temple laddus: NDDB test report confirms allegations of Chandrababu Naidu

OpIndia Staff -

DD News journalist Ashok Shrivastava speaks to OpIndia after attack on him following protests against assault on journalist by Congress workers, says “not against...

Shraddha Pandey -

British scientists store entire human genome on ‘everlasting’ 5D memory crystal which can be retreived billions of years later

OpIndia Staff -

Pune’s Gokhale institute VC Ajit Ranade moves court against termination from the post, opposition calls it ‘politics’: Here’s what the entire case is

Siddhi -

BJP releases Haryana manifesto: Promises jobs to all Agniveers, Rs 2100 a month to women and LPG cylinders at Rs 500

ANI -

Pakistan: Doctor brutally killed over a Facebook post that locals declared as ‘blasphemy’, Umerkot Muslims had demanded his death

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Diamond merchant Govind Dholakia and P.P. Swami Maharaj build 311 Hanuman Mandirs in Dang District with 40% population converted to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha popularly known as Jani Master arrested after ex colleague alleged sexual assault, arrested and booked under POCSO

OpIndia Staff -

DD News anchor Ashok Shrivastava attacked after protesting against assault on journalist by Congress supporters in the USA, BJP says ‘it is experiment not...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com