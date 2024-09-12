On 11th September, communal clashes erupted in the Mandya district of Karnataka after stones were pelted at the Ganesh idol near a dargah in Nagamangala town on Mysuru Road.

According to reports, some Hindu youths were taking out a procession for the immersion of the Ganesh idol in Badarikoppalu village. When the procession was about to cross a dargah on Mysuru Road, people from the Muslim community came and started a heated argument with the Hindu devotees. Following the altercation, members of the Muslim community allegedly pelted stones at the Ganesh idol and displayed lethal weapons. According to a News18 report, slippers were also thrown at the idol.

Stone pelting during Ganesh immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya by Muslims objecting that Ganesha procession shouldn't go in a particular road.

Stones were thrown at both Hindus and the police.



Stones were thrown at both Hindus and the police.



Members of the Hindu community became angry at the attack and approached the police seeking justice. They kept the Ganesh idol in front of the police station and staged a massive protest. As more people learned about the incident, they reached the police station and joined the protest, demanding permission to take out a procession on Mysuru Road.

Following the incidents, some miscreants set shops owned by Hindus on fire. Several shops were ransacked. Bikes and other vehicles parked on the side of the roads were also damaged and burnt.

Speaking to India Today, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP), Mallikarjun Baladandi, said, “There were arguments between members of the two communities over this. Police intervened and tried to disperse the crowd. Due to the large number of people, the police had to resort to lathicharge to control the situation. Following that, people protested in front of the police station. Members of the other community also gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones. They even torched a few bikes and shops on the roadside.”

The situation in the area became tense, and Section 163 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (order issued in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) has been imposed. Additional forces were deployed to manage law and order.

SP Baladandi added that the situation was “completely under control” and “We have sufficient police forces, and fire engines are at the spot. No one suffered major injuries; only a few sustained minor injuries.”

Union Minister HD Kumarswami condemned the violence that took place in Mandya, Karnataka. In a post in Kannada, he said, “I strongly condemn the incident that occurred during the Ganesh immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district. Miscreants from a particular community deliberately instigated violence by targeting devotees who were peacefully participating in the Ganapati procession. They threw stones, sandals, and petrol bombs at the public and police and brandished swords, demonstrating a blatant failure of law and order in the town.”

He added, “When these miscreants continue to oppress those who were peacefully protesting in front of the police station seeking protection, it raises serious concerns about where we stand. The failure of local police is also evident here.”

“The @INCKarnataka party and the state government, in their political self-interest, have excessively appeased a specific community, leading to this heinous incident in Nagamangala. Such appeasement politics must stop. If it doesn’t, tough times are not far for the Congress party. I earnestly appeal to the public to maintain peace. The government must take immediate action to restore peace in the town. Moreover, if the police misuse this incident to display arrogance against the leaders and workers of the opposition parties, it will not be tolerated,” he further said while attacking the Congress-led Karnataka government.

Nagamangala will observe a bandh on 12th September. The bandh call has been issued by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.The bandh was announced by Mahesh, the Taluk Secretary of Bajrang Dal.

Attack on Hindus during Ganeshotsav

The attack on Ganesh Idol in Mandya was not the first incident of attack on Hindus during Ganeshotsav this year. On 11th September, it was reported that stones were pelted on Ganesh Mandap in the Kutch village of Nakhatrana. Muslim children were reported to have been used to execute the conspiracy due to which the idol of Lord Ganesha was vandalised. Seven people including Hussain, Asif, Sahil were arrested.

On 10th September, Rubyna Irfan Pathan and Laima Salim Shaikh were arrested for breaking the idols of Lod Ganesh in the Soni Bazar area of Athwa, Surat. It is believed that the two women also incited their children to break the idols.

On the night of 10th September, tensions mounted in Bharuch when Hindus and Muslims came face to face after members of the Muslim community forcefully installed Islamic flags and pylons atop Hindu houses during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

On 6th September, Hindu youths carrying an idol of Bhagwan Ganesh were attacked by Islamists in the Mundra area of Kutch district, Gujarat.

On 7th September, miscreants pelted stones at a Bhagwan Ganesh idol in Mochipura of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh.

On 7th and 8th September, stones were pelted at a Ganeshotsav pandal in the Lal Gate area of Surat, Gujarat. As per reports, some Muslim minors pelted stones at the pandal, leading to hundreds of Hindus protesting and demanding strict action. The police swiftly swung into action and made some arrests. Security has been increased in the area.