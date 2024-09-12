Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Islamists attack on Ganpati Visarjan procession in Mandya when it passes near a...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Islamists attack on Ganpati Visarjan procession in Mandya when it passes near a dargah, stones pelted, slippers thrown

"Miscreants from a particular community deliberately instigated violence by targeting devotees who were peacefully participating in the Ganapati procession. They threw stones, sandals, and petrol bombs at the public and police and brandished swords, demonstrating a blatant failure of law and order in the town", HD Kumaraswamy posted.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists pelted stones on Ganesh idol in Mandya, Karnataka.
Islamists pelted stones on Ganesh idol in Mandya, Karnataka. Hindus demanded action. Islamists set Hindu-owned shops on fire. (Image: SS from viral videos)
20

On 11th September, communal clashes erupted in the Mandya district of Karnataka after stones were pelted at the Ganesh idol near a dargah in Nagamangala town on Mysuru Road.

According to reports, some Hindu youths were taking out a procession for the immersion of the Ganesh idol in Badarikoppalu village. When the procession was about to cross a dargah on Mysuru Road, people from the Muslim community came and started a heated argument with the Hindu devotees. Following the altercation, members of the Muslim community allegedly pelted stones at the Ganesh idol and displayed lethal weapons. According to a News18 report, slippers were also thrown at the idol.

Members of the Hindu community became angry at the attack and approached the police seeking justice. They kept the Ganesh idol in front of the police station and staged a massive protest. As more people learned about the incident, they reached the police station and joined the protest, demanding permission to take out a procession on Mysuru Road.

Following the incidents, some miscreants set shops owned by Hindus on fire. Several shops were ransacked. Bikes and other vehicles parked on the side of the roads were also damaged and burnt.

Speaking to India Today, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP), Mallikarjun Baladandi, said, “There were arguments between members of the two communities over this. Police intervened and tried to disperse the crowd. Due to the large number of people, the police had to resort to lathicharge to control the situation. Following that, people protested in front of the police station. Members of the other community also gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones. They even torched a few bikes and shops on the roadside.”

The situation in the area became tense, and Section 163 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (order issued in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) has been imposed. Additional forces were deployed to manage law and order.

SP Baladandi added that the situation was “completely under control” and “We have sufficient police forces, and fire engines are at the spot. No one suffered major injuries; only a few sustained minor injuries.”

Union Minister HD Kumarswami condemned the violence that took place in Mandya, Karnataka. In a post in Kannada, he said, “I strongly condemn the incident that occurred during the Ganesh immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district. Miscreants from a particular community deliberately instigated violence by targeting devotees who were peacefully participating in the Ganapati procession. They threw stones, sandals, and petrol bombs at the public and police and brandished swords, demonstrating a blatant failure of law and order in the town.”

He added, “When these miscreants continue to oppress those who were peacefully protesting in front of the police station seeking protection, it raises serious concerns about where we stand. The failure of local police is also evident here.”

“The @INCKarnataka party and the state government, in their political self-interest, have excessively appeased a specific community, leading to this heinous incident in Nagamangala. Such appeasement politics must stop. If it doesn’t, tough times are not far for the Congress party. I earnestly appeal to the public to maintain peace. The government must take immediate action to restore peace in the town. Moreover, if the police misuse this incident to display arrogance against the leaders and workers of the opposition parties, it will not be tolerated,” he further said while attacking the Congress-led Karnataka government.

Nagamangala will observe a bandh on 12th September. The bandh call has been issued by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.The bandh was announced by Mahesh, the Taluk Secretary of Bajrang Dal.

Attack on Hindus during Ganeshotsav

The attack on Ganesh Idol in Mandya was not the first incident of attack on Hindus during Ganeshotsav this year. On 11th September, it was reported that stones were pelted on Ganesh Mandap in the Kutch village of Nakhatrana. Muslim children were reported to have been used to execute the conspiracy due to which the idol of Lord Ganesha was vandalised. Seven people including Hussain, Asif, Sahil were arrested.

On 10th September, Rubyna Irfan Pathan and Laima Salim Shaikh were arrested for breaking the idols of Lod Ganesh in the Soni Bazar area of Athwa, Surat. It is believed that the two women also incited their children to break the idols.

On the night of 10th September, tensions mounted in Bharuch when Hindus and Muslims came face to face after members of the Muslim community forcefully installed Islamic flags and pylons atop Hindu houses during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

On 6th September, Hindu youths carrying an idol of Bhagwan Ganesh were attacked by Islamists in the Mundra area of Kutch district, Gujarat.

On 7th September, miscreants pelted stones at a Bhagwan Ganesh idol in Mochipura of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh.

On 7th and 8th September, stones were pelted at a Ganeshotsav pandal in the Lal Gate area of Surat, Gujarat. As per reports, some Muslim minors pelted stones at the pandal, leading to hundreds of Hindus protesting and demanding strict action. The police swiftly swung into action and made some arrests. Security has been increased in the area.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Yes to Iftar party by PM, but ‘democracy in danger’ by Ganesh Puja: Left-liberal gang in meltdown after PM Modi visits CJI Chandrachud’s house...

Shraddha Pandey -
The left-liberal ecosystem's outrage over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the CJI for Ganesh Puja and darshan, alleging a perceived infraction of the separation of powers and a compromise of judicial independence, is completely absurd, Hinduphobic, and hypocritical.
News Reports

Strict interpretation of sharia, objectionable curriculum, links to extremism, violation of children’s right and laws: NCPCR tells SC that Madarsa education is fundamentally flawed

OpIndia Staff -
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has submitted before the Supreme Court of India that the education system in madarsas in India is fundamentally flawed

Umar Gautam, awarded life imprisonment for forced illegal mass conversion to Islam, was a Hindu, was felicitated by AMU alumni, details

Power crisis, breakdown of law and order, influx of Rohingyas and more: How Bangladesh is gradually descending into chaos under Muhammad Yunus

Union cabinet approves free health insurance under Ayushman Bharat for all senior citizens above 70 years of age irrespective of income

“We worry for our safety when Taliban-like mob gathers on roads on Jummah”: Hindus of Shimla protesting against illegal construction of mosque

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ajmer Sharif Dargah to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17th September with 4000 kg of vegetarian “langar”

ANI -

Lucknow: Muslim mob attack Ganesh Puja pandal amid “Allah Hu Akbar” slogans, pelt stones and threaten to kill Hindu family, 2 minors detained

OpIndia Staff -

Yes to Iftar party by PM, but ‘democracy in danger’ by Ganesh Puja: Left-liberal gang in meltdown after PM Modi visits CJI Chandrachud’s house...

Shraddha Pandey -

Another violent protest in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’: Protesters in Quetta attack police station with grenade, ask for handing over of blasphemy accused Shia man...

OpIndia Staff -

Strict interpretation of sharia, objectionable curriculum, links to extremism, violation of children’s right and laws: NCPCR tells SC that Madarsa education is fundamentally flawed

OpIndia Staff -

Umar Gautam, awarded life imprisonment for forced illegal mass conversion to Islam, was a Hindu, was felicitated by AMU alumni, details

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Woman junior doctor assaulted by ‘metally ill’ patient at governemnt-run Gandhi Hospital, watch shocking video

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Police suspect gangster-terror angle in grenade attack on a retired official’s former house, two suspects identified

OpIndia Staff -

Climate-smart Bharat: Union Cabinet approves ₹2,000 crore ‘Mission Mausam’ to provide highly accurate and timely weather information

ANI -

Islamic clerics Maulana Kalim Siddiqui and Mohammed Umar Gautam among 12 sent to life imprisonment in 2021 illegal religious conversion case

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com