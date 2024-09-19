Thursday, September 19, 2024
Updated:

‘On same page’: Pakistani defence minister says Pakistan and Congress-NC alliance share common stance on restoration of Article 370 in JandK, BJP lashes out

Pakistan's Defence Minister also claimed that Article 370 could return should the NC-Congress alliance come to power in JK.

ANI
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif (R) said Congress-National Conference alliance and Pakistan is on the same page over restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
The BJP has lashed out at the Congress-National Conference alliance after Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said that Pakistan and the alliance were on the same page when it came to the restoration of Article 370 in the Union Territory.

BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post on X said, “Pakistan, a terrorist state, endorses Congress and National Conference’s position on Kashmir. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Hamid Mir’s Capital Talk on Geo News says, “Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A”. How is it that, from Pannun to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress, are always seen on the side of those inimical to India’s interest?”

Earlier speaking on Geo News to senior journalist Hamid Mir in a show Capital Talk, the Pakistan Defence Minister was asked whether Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page on the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khwaja Asif replied, “Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same…”

Pakistan’s Defence Minister also claimed that Article 370 could return should the NC-Congress alliance come to power in JK.

“I think it is possible. Currently, the National Conference and Congress have very big importance over there. The population of the valley has been motivated a lot on this issue and I believe, there is a chance that the Conference (National Conference) will come to power. They have made this an election issue that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored,” Asif told Geo News

Earlier NC Patron Farooq Abdullah reiterated his party’s stand saying that the alliance would definitely try to restore the special status if voted to power.

“How many years BJP took to abrogate it (Article 370)? By God willing, we will also restore it. It (Article 370) is the heartbeat of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and 35 A will be restored,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters.

Former CM Omar Abdullah also expressed hope about the return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Nothing is impossible. If it were impossible, the Supreme Court would not have given the verdict in favour of Article 370 thrice…If today a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court has announced a verdict against Article 370, then isn’t it possible that tomorrow a seven-judge constitution bench will give a verdict in favour of Article 370,” Omar had said.

Notably, the assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. The first phase of voting was held on September 18. The second phase of voting will take place on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

