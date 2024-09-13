Journalist-turned-politician-turned-journalist Ashutosh on Friday had a meltdown while debating during a news show on Times Now Navbharat. Ashutosh reportedly lost his cool after scientist Anand Ranganathan allegedly commented on the issue of which politician Ashutosh met in a backdoor meeting.

A visibly irate Ashutosh being flanked by other co-panellists, including Tehseen Poonawalla, hurled abuses at Dr Ranganathan and threatened him on live television as host Navika Kumar tried to calm things down.

“He constantly comments on me. Ask him to stop making remarks about me,” said Ashutosh, as Ms Kumar tried to lower the temperatures and remind him that it could hurt his health.

Dr Ranganathan, on the other hand, sedately watched the meltdown, reacting only when Ashutosh tried to threaten him after hurling a volley of abuses. “I’m not your dad, get out!” Dr Ranganathan shot back as Ashutosh kept grumbling.