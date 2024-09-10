People who wish to have a home in the Ramnagari Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh are about to get a gift. The Ayodhya Development Authority has decided to build a ‘Vashishth Kunj township’ at a distance of 20 kilometers from the Ram Mandir. On Tuesday, 10th September, the Government of Uttar Pradesh confirmed the development saying that the township will be set up under the ‘Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme’ about 20 kilometers from Shri Ram Temple.

“There is good news for people planning to settle in the city of Lord Shri Ram. A township will be set up under the ‘Vashishth Kunj Residential Scheme’ at a distance of about 20 kilometers from Shri Ram Temple. This housing scheme is being built on 75 acres of land. In this, residential plots will be allotted to about 10 thousand people,” the government said in an X post.

प्रभु श्रीराम की नगरी में अपना घर बसाने की योजना बनाने वाले लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी है।



श्रीराम मंदिर से करीब 20 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर ‘वशिष्ठ कुंज आवासीय योजना’ के अंतर्गत टाउनशिप बसाई जाएगी।



यह आवासीय योजना 75 एकड़ जमीन पर बन रही है। इसमें करीब 10 हजार लोगों को आवासीय प्लॉट आवंटित… pic.twitter.com/MSxqenBo9k — Government of UP (@UPGovt) September 10, 2024

As per the reports, people will soon be able to acquire portions of land in the Ayodhya Development Authority’s residential project. The administration is believed to have announced the decision in response to increased tourism and business opportunities in Ayodhya. Since the city’s population is expected to grow over the next few days, this project may prove advantageous for the inhabitants of the area.

According to reports, ‘Vashishth Kunj township’ is being developed near Firozpur Uparhara village in Sohawal tehsil on National Highway 27 Lucknow-Gorakhpur. Its construction is slated to cost around Rs 300 crore and the same has recently obtained government approval. Further, the settlement will be built on around 30 hectares (120 bighas) of land that is being purchased from the farmers.

Satyendra Singh, Secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), stated last week that 30 hectares of land will be acquired for this project. He said that so far 24 hectares of land have been acquired. The other portion would be purchased shortly. He stated that in this scheme, commercial plots will be provided alongside residential plots which will benefit almost 10,000 people. The authority will assign this scheme to the public only after developing it completely.

Reports mention that this would be Ayodhya’s first graded hi-tech township, which will be equipped with all the facilities. The township will also have schools and community halls. In addition, CCTV cameras will be installed around it to offer security. As per the ADA authorities, around 10,000 people would benefit from the scheme that will soon be at the service of all those who wish to settle in the city of Ayodhya.