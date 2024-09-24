To prevent reported cases of urine being mixed into fruit juices and spitting on chapatis (roti) in various areas of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a directive on Tuesday requiring dhabas, eateries, and restaurants to display the names of their owners, managers, and other staff members.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also instructed the launch of a statewide campaign to inspect all such eateries and carry out police verification of their employees. He emphasized that this process should begin immediately, with joint teams comprising police, food safety and drug administration officials, and local authorities.

As per official sources, the chief minister’s directives were issued during a high-level meeting with senior officials.

The chief minister stated that, if necessary, regulations should be revised to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

Adityanath mentioned that reports of human waste and other substances allegedly mixed into food products and juices have emerged from various parts of the country. He described these incidents as “repulsive.”

‘’The names of the owners, managers and others working there must be prominently displayed at every dhaba, restaurant and eatery…police verification of all the persons working there must be conducted,’’ Adityanath said.

He also instructed that CCTVs be installed not only in customer seating areas but throughout other parts of the restaurant. “Owners will be required to retain the CCTV footage and provide it to the police if necessary,” he stated.

The directives followed shortly after Adityanath’s comments during the inauguration of a floating restaurant in his hometown of Gorakhpur, where he addressed incidents of alleged spit and urine being mixed into food products and juices.

The state government recently instructed eatery owners along the ‘kanwar yatra route’ in certain districts to display their names on their establishments to “prevent any confusion” among the ‘kanwariyas’ (Hindu devotees who collect water from the sacred Ganga river to offer at Shiva temples during the month of Shravan). However, the Supreme Court had stayed the directive to display names.