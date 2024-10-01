Weeks after SP leader Moeed Khan and his driver Raju Khan were arrested in the gang-rape of a 12-year-old OBC girl in Ayodhya, the DNA reports have sent a match for Raju Khan, tightening the noose around the accused in the case.

Though Moeed Khan’s DNA has not been matched with foetus, he nonetheless remains under the scanner of probe agencies on account of the strong testimony of the victim.

Both, Moeed Khan and his driver Raju Khan are facing charges under various sections of the POCSO Act and the criminal laws for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old Other Backward Class (OBC) girl in Ayodhya and recording the incident to use as blackmail against her for more than two months. The victim’s pregnancy-related health problems brought the crime to light.

The filing of the First Information Report was delayed. Since 2012, the police station has been housed on Moeed Khan’s land. Arrests were made following public outcry and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

It is alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan and his servant Raju Khan gang-raped the minor girl a few months ago. They also recorded the video while committing the heinous crime, to blackmail the minor victim. By threatening to leak the obscene video, they continued sexually exploiting her for over 2 months. However, the family came to know about the crime when her health deteriorated and she became pregnant.

It is further alleged that the Bhadarsa Police Station didn’t file an FIR in this matter for more than 30 hours. It is also alleged that since 2012, this Police station had been running from the house of the accused SP leader Moeed Khan.

The incident took place in the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya. The accused SP leader Khan had a bakery shop near the Bhadarsa Outpost. The minor victim lives with her mother.

On October 8, the charges against the accused will be framed, and the trial will begin. The bail applications of the accused are under consideration at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. Both accused are currently in district jail, and their bail applications had previously been rejected by the local court.