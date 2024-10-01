Tuesday, October 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAyodhya OBC girl gang-rape: DNA sample of SP leader Moeed Khan's driver Raju Khan...
News Reports
Updated:

Ayodhya OBC girl gang-rape: DNA sample of SP leader Moeed Khan’s driver Raju Khan matches with foetus

Both, Moeed Khan and his driver Raju Khan are facing charges under various sections of the POCSO Act and the new criminal laws for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old Other Backward Class (OBC) girl in Ayodhya and recording the incident to use as blackmail against her for more than two months.

OpIndia Staff
Moeed Khan Ayodhya gang-rape case
SP leader Moeed Khan (L) with driver Raju Khan (R) (Image Source: ETV Bharat)
16

Weeks after SP leader Moeed Khan and his driver Raju Khan were arrested in the gang-rape of a 12-year-old OBC girl in Ayodhya, the DNA reports have sent a match for Raju Khan, tightening the noose around the accused in the case.

Though Moeed Khan’s DNA has not been matched with foetus, he nonetheless remains under the scanner of probe agencies on account of the strong testimony of the victim.

Both, Moeed Khan and his driver Raju Khan are facing charges under various sections of the POCSO Act and the criminal laws for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old Other Backward Class (OBC) girl in Ayodhya and recording the incident to use as blackmail against her for more than two months. The victim’s pregnancy-related health problems brought the crime to light.

The filing of the First Information Report was delayed. Since 2012, the police station has been housed on Moeed Khan’s land. Arrests were made following public outcry and an investigation into the matter is currently underway. 

It is alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan and his servant Raju Khan gang-raped the minor girl a few months ago. They also recorded the video while committing the heinous crime, to blackmail the minor victim. By threatening to leak the obscene video, they continued sexually exploiting her for over 2 months. However, the family came to know about the crime when her health deteriorated and she became pregnant.

It is further alleged that the Bhadarsa Police Station didn’t file an FIR in this matter for more than 30 hours. It is also alleged that since 2012, this Police station had been running from the house of the accused SP leader Moeed Khan. 

The incident took place in the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya. The accused SP leader Khan had a bakery shop near the Bhadarsa Outpost. The minor victim lives with her mother.

On October 8, the charges against the accused will be framed, and the trial will begin. The bail applications of the accused are under consideration at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. Both accused are currently in district jail, and their bail applications had previously been rejected by the local court.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

12th pass, non-medicos became doctors and surgeons in Rajasthan: Media investigation reveals massive fraud in RMC registrations

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani preacher Rashid, his wife and family lived in India for 10 years using fake Hindu identites under ‘Sharma’ name: Arrested in Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Feroze Alam converted 12 women to Islam after marring them, 1 of his 4 current wives exposes him after being thrown out of...

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Satire website Babylon Bee sues Govt of California after it introduces laws aiming to censor satire and comedy in the name of ‘countering...

OpIndia Staff -

Admission of guilt? Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife offers to return 14 high-value plots after FIR against her husband in MUDA scam

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammed Bilal abused Lord Ram on Instagram, hurled caste abuses when confronted: High Court rejects “hacked” excuse, denies bail – Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -

Samajwadi MLA Mehboob Ali threatens BJP with increasing Muslim population in India, says your rule will end and we will come to power

OpIndia Staff -

Explained: How Iran started intelligence division to fight Mossad, but its agents were all working for Mossad, stole nuclear documents

Anurag -

Love Jihad in UP: Md Aalim becomes Anand Kumar to rape and convert Hindu woman, jailed for life in UP, Court suspects foreign funding

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Cops arrest Hindu boy over ‘blasphemy’, Muslim mob attacks police station, army vehicle for not being able to lynch victim

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com