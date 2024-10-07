Monday, October 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCow slaughtered for 'Niyaz': Major breakthrough in Borasad cow slaughter case, police arrest absconding...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Cow slaughtered for ‘Niyaz’: Major breakthrough in Borasad cow slaughter case, police arrest absconding Sadiq, Hasim, and Aslam

On 21st August, a cow’s severed head was discovered in a canal near Vanatalav leading to Tekriyapura, which sparked public outrage in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Borasad police arrest suspects involved in cow slaughter linked to 'Niyaz' ritual
The Borasad police have arrested three suspects, Aslam, Hasim, and Sadiq, in connection with the cow slaughter case on Rakshabandhan. The cow was killed for the Muslim ritual 'Niyaz', sparking protests from the Hindu community after a cow’s head was found in a canal near Tekriyapura. (Image: OpIndia Gujarati)
12

The Borasad police have made a significant breakthrough in the cow slaughter case that occurred on 21st August, coinciding with the day of Rakshabandhan. It has been revealed that the cow was slaughtered for ‘Niyaz’. For those unfamiliar, Niyaz refers to a ritual offering or sacrifice typically performed by the Muslim community. It is part of their religious or communal practices, involving the offering of food, usually meat, which is then distributed among community members.

This is done during special occasions and gatherings. In this instance, a cow was slaughtered on the Hindu festival of Rakshabandhan for some Islamic occasion. The prime suspects in the case, identified as Aslam, Hasim, and Sadiq, had been absconding but have now been arrested by the police.

As per reports, on 21st August, a cow’s head was discovered in a canal near Vanatalav leading to Tekriyapura, which sparked public outrage in the area. According to the police, the absconding accused were apprehended following relentless efforts and technical surveillance. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had purchased a cow and slaughtered it near a stable owned by a man named Gosmohammad. The cow’s meat was then taken to Almadina Nagar and used for the Niyaz offering. Subsequently, the accused disposed of the cow’s head and other remains by dumping them in the canal leading to Tekriyapura.

The police employed a combination of human and technical surveillance to track down the main accused in the case. They received a tip-off which led to the arrest of Mohammad Sadiq, alias Lalo Bhathiyaro, Rehmat Khan Pathan from Ashrafi Society, Hasim Mohammad Hanif from Almadina Nagar, and Mohammad Aslam, alias Poori, from the same locality. The suspects will be presented before the court following processing.

Background of the Borasad cow slaughter case

The incident occurred on the sacred day of Rakshabandhan, when a cow’s head was found in a canal near Tekriyapura. The canal supplies drinking and irrigation water to several villages around Borasad. After the discovery, members of the Hindu community protested, as the incident deeply hurt their religious sentiments.

Thousands of Hindus took to the streets in response, presenting a memorandum to the Borasad Mamlatdar (local revenue officer) demanding justice. A large rally of Hindus, chanting slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, urged the authorities to halt cow slaughter in the region. Prominent local Hindu leaders participated in the rally, calling for immediate action to prevent future incidents of cow slaughter.

A complaint was lodged, leading to the police filing an FIR in Borasad cow slaughter case under sections BNS 299 and 325, along with the Animal Protection Act 8(2), against unidentified individuals.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Israel hasn’t hit Iran back for the missile attack yet, because US is trying to negotiate a ‘compensation deal’ to scale down conflict: Report

Rukma Rathore -

‘Constantly posted provocative tweets inciting Muslims to attack Dasna Devi Temple’: FIR filed in Ghaziabad against Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: After Islamists threaten Hindus over Durga Puja celebrations, indigenous Buddhists cancel ‘Kathin Chibar Dan’ festival citing security concerns

OpIndia Staff -

“Jo khila pila de wo dost”: Rajdeep Sardesai’s colleague Rahul Kanwal calls out veteran ‘journalist’ for calling separatist and terror funding accused Er. Rashid...

Shraddha Pandey -

UN Chief Antonio Guterres, declared persona non grata by Israel for his Hamas bias, finally condemns terror attack by Hamas on Israel

ANI -

Chennai air show tragedy: How mismanagement, lack of planning led to deaths and chaos

OpIndia Staff -

LiveLaw reports Umar Khalid’s bail hearing being adjourned omitting this crucial fact, Rajdeep Sardesai uses it to cry ‘injustice’: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Sexual video, money embezzlement or clash of control? ISKCON Patna and Bhagalpur temple priests clash in Patna, 12 injured

OpIndia Staff -

Tripura: Muslim mob goes berserk after claiming assault from Durga Puja organisers for refusing to pay chanda, police bring situation under control

OpIndia Staff -

Confusion in IOA’s agreement with Reliance caused a loss of 24 crores? Know what the CAG report says and what it is missing

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com