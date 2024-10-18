The Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey is all set to honour 4 Khalistani terrorists amid the ongoing diplomatic row between Canada and India. Slain Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, served as the leader

In a tweet on Thursday (17th October), journalist Daniel Bordman confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter). He informed, “This is a the gurdwara that was run by Hardeep Singh Nijjar planning to celebrate the mastermind of the air India bombing, the worst terrorist attack in our history.”

“Justin Trudeau cannot ask me and the rest of the country to die on this hill with him. Do something about these terrorists. Canadian lives are at stake,” he emphasised.

@JustinTrudeau cannot ask me and the rest of the country to die on this hill with him. Do something about these… pic.twitter.com/IKFEPYxG8J — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) October 17, 2024

Daniel Bordman shared the poster, which was put out by the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. According to it, the gurdwara will honour and felicitate four Khalistani terorirsts on 20 October 2024.

They include Talwinder Singh Parmar, Kulwinder Singh Happy, Nirmal Singh Mianvid and Kanwaljit Singh Sultanwind. The event is being publicly held in a Canadian city at a time when the Justin Trudeau government is accusing India of extra-territorial killings albeit without proof.

All the terrorists, whose ‘martyrdom’ is now being observed in full public display in Surrey, have been directly responsible for the killings of many Indian and Canadian citizens.

Kulwinder Singh Happy

The Khalistani terrorist was born on 17th October 1967 in Jalandhar district of Punjab. At a young age, Kulwinder Singh Happy became a radical follower of slain terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

After the Indian army neutralised Bhindranwale, a ‘motivated’ Kulwinder joined Khalistanis in their covert terror activities. He received the support of the chief of the banned terror outfit ‘Khalistan Commando Force’ (KCF) Manbir Singh Chaheru.

Kulwinder helped other Khalistanis by providing them with ammunition from Pakistan. He also worked with another terror outfit ‘Babbar Khalsa’ under Talwinder Singh Babbar.

Kulwinder Singh Happy was part of the group that carried out the largest bank robbery in Ludhiana. He was involved in the brutal murder of Punjab police officer Murti Suri, and singers Amarjot and Chamkila.

The young terrorist also aided other Khalistanis in abducting the Romanian Ambassador to India, Liviu Radu. He had also travelled to Pakistan for guerrilla training and carrying out anti-India activities.

The Punjab police neutralised Kulwinder Singh Happy in an encounter on 15th October 1992 after being caught smuggling loads of ammunition from Pakistan. The Khalistani terrorist died in the Phillaur district of Punjab, just 2 days short of his 35th birthday.

Kanwarjit Singh Sultanwind

This Khalistani terrorist was born in Amritsar district of Punjab. Kanwarjit Singh Sultanwind was involved in burning down Hindu shops after the Indian army executed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in 1984. He was eventually put behind bars for carrying out arson and stealing firearms.

He was freed from jail when a group of 4 other Khalistani terrorists laid siege to the police station in Amritsar. Thereafter, he worked as a full-time terrorist with the proscribed Khalistan Commando Force (KCF).

Kanwarjit Singh Sultanwind was instrumental in the jailbreak of terrorist Sukhdev Singh Dhillon (popularly known among Khalistanis as General Labh Singh). He also carried out the murder of Indian Army officer, Major General BN Kumar.

Kanwarjit Singh Sultanwind was left paralysed after he was shot in the leg by the Punjab police during retaliatory firing. He had initially fired at the cops while trying to escape from his hideout.

Despite not being able to run, his resolve to carry on the path of terrorism remained undeterred. The Khalistani terrorist sold his ancestral land to collect funds to carry out his separatist agenda. He was in close touch with jihadis of Afghanistan.

Kanwarjit Singh Sultanwind also murdered an informant, who facilitated the arrest of 3 dreaded Khalistanis. He also worked in the direction of uniting 5 terror outfits under one faction but committed suicide before he could realise his unfulfilled fantasy.

The Khalistani terrorist died on 18th October 1989 after consuming a cyanide capsule. He was arrested by the police and was en route to the Jalandhar police station when he decided to take his own life.

Nirmal Singh Mianvid

This Khalistani terrorist was also born in Amritsar district of Punjab. A promising sportsperson, Nirmal Singh Mianvid was drawn towards the fantasy of Khalistan shortly after the execution of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Although he had a wife and 2 kids, Mianvid gave up on family life to focus on his full-time career of terrorism. He was an active member of the banned Khalistan Commando Force.

Nirmal Singh Mianvid had close ties with terrorist Kanwarjit Singh Sultanwind and would refer to the latter as ‘Bhau Ji’ despite being elder to him. “Bhau Ji, I may be older than you, but you are wiser than me,” he would often say.

Nirmal Singh Mianvid was arrested alongside Kanwarjit Singh Sultanwind on 18th October 1989. They were being taken to the Jalandhar police station. Before Sultanwind committed suicide, he directed Mianvid to jump out of the police van and escape.

Nirmal Singh Mianvi was shot in the back by the police and succumbed to his injuries.

Talwinder Singh Parmar

On 23rd June 1985, the then-deadliest aviation-oriented terrorist attack occurred in the world. It would remain the deadliest of its kind until the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

It was the bombing of Air India Flight 182 Kanishka by Khalistani terrorists which led to the death of 329 people, that is, everyone aboard the flight. The plane was blown in midair off the coast of Ireland. Out of 329 casualties, 268 were Canadian citizens.

Pierre Trudeau is vastly blamed for the Kanishka bombing, as it was only after the Trudeau-led government saved Talwinder Singh Parmar he started preparing for the bombing. In 1984, Parmar told his fellow Khalistanis that “Indian planes will fall from the sky”.