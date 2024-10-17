Thursday, October 17, 2024
Hindus attacked in another Durga Visarjan procession, Jitesh Kumar and Rajan Patel stabbed with sharp weapons by Angur Alam and others in UP’s Deoria

When the procession reached Majhauli main square, some youths in the area got into an argument with two Hindu youths who were dancing in the procession. The attackers then suddenly stabbed the two Hindus with sharp weapons

Uttar Pradesh: After Bahraich, Deoria sees Islamists attacking Hindus during Durga Visrajan; police nabs one for attacking 2 Hindus, details
Image- News18
9

Another incident of violence during the Visarjana of Goddess Durga idol has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. The immersion ceremony for the idol of Maa Durga in Majhauli Raj Nagar at Nadavar Ghat in Salempur, Deoria, took a violent turn late Wednesday, 16th October night. As the idol was being brought to the ghat in a procession from Majhauli, an altercation broke out near Majhauli Main Chowk following which one of the individuals belonging to the specific community attacked two youths from the procession.

As per reports, when the procession reached Majhauli main square, some youths in the area got into an argument with two Hindu youths who were dancing in the procession. The argument turned into a physical fight, and the attackers stabbed the two Hindu youths with sharp weapons. Both the youths were seriously injured in this incident. 

The incident sparked massive outrage in the Hindu community who stopped the procession and began demanding justice for the two victims. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and calmed the situation. After this, the procession continued and the idol of Goddess Durga was immersed under police protection.

As per the reports, what exactly provoked the accused belonging to the specific community to attack Hindus with sharp weapons is yet unknown, but it is believed that some altercation happened between the local youths earlier as a result of which the accused along with some of his associates attacked the procession participants.

The attacked individuals have been identified as Jitesh Kumar and Rajan Patel and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The accused meanwhile were believed to have fled from the spot after executing the attack. However, the police nabbed one of the accused and are making all efforts to nab the other accused.

According to police, the attack was the result of personal enmity between the two groups. “There was a dispute between some youths over an old personal dispute. In relation to which a case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody, action is being taken as per the rules,” Deoria police said.

SDM Divya Mittal said that Rajan Patel was critically injured but now his condition is stable. The arrested main accused has been identified as Angur Alam, who was arrested after the complaint filed by the injured. The other accused are absconding.

The police conducted a flag march in Deoria on 16th October and ensured that peace was maintained. At present the situation in the city is under control.

This comes days after a clash broke out between two communities during the immersion of the Devi Durga idol in Rehua Mansoor village in the Hardi police station area of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after Muslims objected to DJ music played in the procession. One person was shot dead during the violence while several others were injured from stone pelting. The deceased was later identified as 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who was part of the idol immersion group. Mishra was rushed to the medical college hospital after the firing, but he died there during treatment.

As per reports, the incident took place at Rehua Mansoor village on Sunday evening, when the idol of Maa Durga was taken out for immersion. When the procession heading towards Gauriya Ghat was passing in front of a mosque in the Maharajganj area chanting religious slogans, Muslims gathered near the mosque and asked the procession to stop the DJ music.

This led to an argument between the two sides, and amid the chaos, some people started pelting stones at the procession and the idols. The Hindus asked the police present to arrest the culprits, but in the meantime, more people from the Muslim community arrived there.

It is believed that during the turmoil, Mishra climbed onto the roof of one Abdul Hamid’s house and replaced an already flying green flag with a saffron one, while cries of ‘Jai Maa Durga’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ roared in the air.

Amid the mayhem caused by the stone pelting, some miscreant opened fire. As per reporters, someone from Abdul Hamid’s residence in the area fired shots. Ram Gopal Mishra, son of Kailash Nath of Rehua Mansoor village was shot from a close range. He was shifted to the Medical College in Bahraich, but he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

