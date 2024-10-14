On Monday(14th October), an idol of Muthyalamma temple in Telangana’s Kurmaguda region in Hyderabad was vandalised by unidentified extremists. The incident stirred unrest among the Hindu community who launched a protest to demand strict action against the accused.

The incident is believed to have occurred near a passport office, and one of the extremists was immediately captured by locals. He was later turned over to the police within the Market police station limits. The video of the said incident is making rounds on social media.

“The Muthyalamma temple idol has been vandalized in Secunderabad’s Monda Market Division. Hindus and their temples are not safe under Congress rule. This is yet another attack on Hindu temples in Telangana in recent times. The State Govt should act quickly and arrest the culprits,” BJP’s Telangana official spokesperson said sharing the videos.

In the videos, the idol of the Goddess could be seen vandalized, causing insult to the sentiments of the Hindu community. Also, the outer area of the temple could be seen destroyed and vandalized.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahankali division took cognizance of the event and commented on the issue. “A Muthyalamma temple idol in Kurmaguda near a passport office in Hyderabad was allegedly vandalized and locals caught one individual and handed them over to police under Market police station limits. Police are currently at the spot,” he confirmed.

Further investigations into the case are underway.