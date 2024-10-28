Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGrowing cases of drug and weapon smuggling at India-Nepal border, security officials seize pistols,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Growing cases of drug and weapon smuggling at India-Nepal border, security officials seize pistols, hashish, brown sugar and cash

Speaking about the alleged security lapses, Nepali officials say that the lack of modern tools and devices is a major factor. “We don’t have modern tools and equipment at our security check posts.

OpIndia Staff
Growing cases of drug and weapon smuggling at India-Nepal border, security officials seize pistols, hashish, brown sugar and cash
India-Nepal border (image via PTI)
12

Drugs trafficking menace at the India-Nepal border area has been a major cause of concern among the border security forces of India and Nepal.

On 16th October, the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) recovered 910 grams of Hashish from a woman who passed through a Nepali security check post at Krishnanagar border point and entered Badhani town in India.

During interrogation, the woman, Mina from Siddharthanagar, India, claimed to be a porter who brought the contraband from Nepal. She had previously smuggled hashish into India from the same border post (Krishnanagar) three to four times.

Pistols and ammunition recovered

In another such incident on 21st September, Nepal Police caught two Indian nationals riding a motorbike with a pistol and five bullets near Chandrauta while on their way to Krishnanagar.

Pritam Kumar and Suraj Dwivedi, both from Uttar Pradesh, entered Nepal through the Krinanagar border crossing deceiving security authorities. The duo were searched after a dispute with villagers in Krishnanagar, and the weapons were recovered from their possession. 

Similarly, Nepal Police recently arrested two Indian nationals Jamkod Khan and his son Kishor from Bihar’s Kishanganj over their alleged role in narcotic drugs smuggling. The police seized 2 grams and 290 mg of brown sugar.

These instances highlight security gaps between Nepal and India in crucial border points like Krishnanagar. According to a Kathmandu Post report, smugglers are increasingly using the Krishnanagar border to smuggle drugs and small guns.

Unaccounted cash seized

On the 21st of October, Nepal Police confiscated Rs 2.05 million in undeclared money at Krishnanagar’s main border gate. The security personnel did not detain the high-profile Indian politician, but instead detained her aides and sent the recovered money and detainees to Butwal for further investigation.

Citing sources, the report claimed that the Minister for Women and Child Development in the Maharashtra government, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, brought the undeclared money.

Krishnanagar Police first reported that six persons, including a woman, were held in the case. The following day, authorities reported that two Indian nationals were arrested in connection with the money.

Nepali officials blame lack of modern tools and device

Over the previous 2-3 years, security failures at this checkpoint have often occurred, indicating a disturbing trend.

There are six security checkpoints along a 10-kilometer route from Bahadurgunj to Krishnanagar, with five manned by Nepal Police and one by customs authorities. However, the report said security and customs authorities appeared oblivious to both instances.

Speaking about the alleged security lapses, Nepali officials say that the lack of modern tools and devices is a major factor. “We don’t have modern tools and equipment at our security check posts.

So we have to conduct checks manually, which can lead to occasional oversights,” Suraj Khatri, the inspector at the Area Police Office in Krishnanagar told Kathmandu Post.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Luxury hotels, extravagant parties, chartered flights and more: The life and times of The Hindu ‘journalist’ Mahesh Langa, arrested for GST fraud

OpIndia Staff -

Extremists vandalise two Hindu temples in Australia, break Shivling and loot donation boxes: 6th attack in recent years

OpIndia Staff -

“We should stop buying German equipment”: Piyush Goyal confronts German Vice Chancellor over China blocking sale of German tunnel boring machines to India

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Children dance to song mentioning Sheikh Hasina’s name at cultural event, furious DC orders arrest of five people, case registered to investigate

OpIndia Staff -

Jamia Milia Islamia: Differently abled Hindu student forced to convert to Islam, intimidated to wear Hijab to bring ‘Noor’ and not get raped

OpIndia Staff -

Rift in MVA Alliance? Unhappy with Seat Sharing, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP to Contest 20 Seats in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra Polls: Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmad switches from SP to NCP (SP), fielded from Anushakti Nagar against Sana Malik

ANI -

As The Hindu comes to the rescue of ‘journalist’ Mahesh Langa, here is what we know about the cases of GST fraud and document...

OpIndia Staff -

Lucknow: 10 hotels receive bomb threats via e-mail with ransom demand of USD 55,000

OpIndia Staff -

50 Durga idols used to be immersed, this time only 20, some idols with broken hands, some with broken legs: Bahraich after the murder...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com