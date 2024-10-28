Drugs trafficking menace at the India-Nepal border area has been a major cause of concern among the border security forces of India and Nepal.

On 16th October, the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) recovered 910 grams of Hashish from a woman who passed through a Nepali security check post at Krishnanagar border point and entered Badhani town in India.

During interrogation, the woman, Mina from Siddharthanagar, India, claimed to be a porter who brought the contraband from Nepal. She had previously smuggled hashish into India from the same border post (Krishnanagar) three to four times.

Pistols and ammunition recovered

In another such incident on 21st September, Nepal Police caught two Indian nationals riding a motorbike with a pistol and five bullets near Chandrauta while on their way to Krishnanagar.

Pritam Kumar and Suraj Dwivedi, both from Uttar Pradesh, entered Nepal through the Krinanagar border crossing deceiving security authorities. The duo were searched after a dispute with villagers in Krishnanagar, and the weapons were recovered from their possession.

Similarly, Nepal Police recently arrested two Indian nationals Jamkod Khan and his son Kishor from Bihar’s Kishanganj over their alleged role in narcotic drugs smuggling. The police seized 2 grams and 290 mg of brown sugar.

These instances highlight security gaps between Nepal and India in crucial border points like Krishnanagar. According to a Kathmandu Post report, smugglers are increasingly using the Krishnanagar border to smuggle drugs and small guns.

Unaccounted cash seized

On the 21st of October, Nepal Police confiscated Rs 2.05 million in undeclared money at Krishnanagar’s main border gate. The security personnel did not detain the high-profile Indian politician, but instead detained her aides and sent the recovered money and detainees to Butwal for further investigation.

Citing sources, the report claimed that the Minister for Women and Child Development in the Maharashtra government, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, brought the undeclared money.

Krishnanagar Police first reported that six persons, including a woman, were held in the case. The following day, authorities reported that two Indian nationals were arrested in connection with the money.

Nepali officials blame lack of modern tools and device

Over the previous 2-3 years, security failures at this checkpoint have often occurred, indicating a disturbing trend.

There are six security checkpoints along a 10-kilometer route from Bahadurgunj to Krishnanagar, with five manned by Nepal Police and one by customs authorities. However, the report said security and customs authorities appeared oblivious to both instances.

Speaking about the alleged security lapses, Nepali officials say that the lack of modern tools and devices is a major factor. “We don’t have modern tools and equipment at our security check posts.

So we have to conduct checks manually, which can lead to occasional oversights,” Suraj Khatri, the inspector at the Area Police Office in Krishnanagar told Kathmandu Post.