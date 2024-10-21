Indian women on Sunday, 20th October celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth, holding rigorous fasts for their husbands, showcasing love, and worshipping the full moon. The women fast on this day and abstain from food and water praying for the long life, health, and well-being of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is a major festival in Northern India and is observed with much fanfare among women. However, the leftists-liberals continue to corner the Hindu celebrations in some or the other way. While they criticize Hindu celebrations like Ganeshotsav, Durga Puja, Diwali, etc for idol worship or for causing alleged pollution, the festival of Karwa Chauth is being targeted for the ritual of fasting.

A new article by the Indian Express on 20th October claimed that fasting on Karwa Chauth by women could have drastic impacts on their health leading to hormonal imbalances and other related problems. The report also added that women could experience stress, and feel malnutrition and this eventually could result in delayed or missed periods, known as amenorrhea, as well as irregular cycles. However, during Ramadan, the Indian Express published an article claiming that fasting could boost insulin sensitivity, better glycemic control, and reduce inflammation.

Several people called out the hypocrisy of the IE media and criticized it for targeting the Hindu festival. After this, the media house modified the article to remove the context of the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth, still claiming that fastings could have a disastrous impact on women’s health.

Netizens criticized the Indian Express for adopting selective reporting and stated that the IE media house was spreading propaganda against the Hindu festival. They called the report out after which the original article targeting the Hindu festival was modified to make it look casual.

To support the claims that read ‘fasting on Karwa Chauth could have a drastic impact on women’s health’, the Indian Express talked to Dr. Pooja C Thukral, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Faridabad who affirmed that prolonged or regular fasting, can impact the hormonal health of women. “Fasting, particularly when extended, can lead to fluctuations in essential hormones that regulate critical bodily functions such as the menstrual cycle, metabolism, and stress responses,” she said.

According to Dr Thukral, insulin is one of the key hormones affected by fasting; as the body transitions from food-based to stored energy, insulin levels fall, impacting blood sugar management. However, if fasting lasts for an extended amount of time or becomes a regular habit, the body may respond by raising cortisol, the stress hormone.

The doctor further said that elevated cortisol levels ie elevated stress could interfere with reproductive hormones like estrogen and progesterone, causing hormonal imbalances. In some women, this may lead to menstrual irregularities, mood swings, and a general sense of fatigue. Moreover, fasting can lower leptin, the hormone that regulates appetite and energy reserves. When leptin levels drop, the body may perceive it as a signal to conserve energy rather than focus on reproduction, which can potentially impact menstrual cycles and fertility, she indicated.

Fasting becomes good for Indian Express when it is Ramadan

However, the same Indian Express opined otherwise when it came to talking about fasting during Ramadan. In March this year, the Indian Express published an article in which it said that time-restricted fasting could help individuals reduce body weight, fat, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol.

“Fastings during Ramadan can confer several potential health benefits, similar to those observed with intermittent fasting regimens. These include improved insulin sensitivity, better glycemic control, and reduced inflammation. Fasting triggers a cellular process called autophagy, where damaged or dysfunctional components are recycled, potentially reducing the risk of age-related diseases and promoting cellular renewal. The caloric restriction during Ramadan fasting can lead to weight loss, particularly in individuals who are overweight or obese, provided they maintain a balanced diet during non-fasting hours,” the report read.

Targeting Hindu festivals and blaming them for pollution, water shortage, patriarchy, global warming, and much more has been a popular theme in mainstream media for years. With growing awareness among readers, many portals have started to understand that peddling blatant propaganda to besmirch festivals of Hindus in a Hindu-majority country is not going to benefit them much. However, there are still some efforts underway. The subtle messaging from the leftist-dominated mainstream media has been that Hindu festivals are ‘backward’ and ‘bad’ while festivals of Christians and Muslims are about joy, brotherhood and happiness. The contradictory stand of the Indian Express on Karwa Chauth fasting and Ramadan fasting is just one example of the hypocrisy that passes as journalism in Indian mainstream media.