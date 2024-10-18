Khalistani Jagmeet Singh, who supports gun-wielding terrorists, says he will stop gun violence in Canada if elected prime minister

On 17th October, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh who backs the armed Khalistani terrorists said that if voted to power, his party will rehire over 1000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents removed by the Conservative government a decade back. The pro-Khalistan leader, who has supported terrorists, said that doing so will curb the influx of illegal guns into Canada. Back in 2012, the Conservative government had removed 1100 CBSA border officers as a part of spending cuts.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jagmeet Singh said: “Everyone in our country should feel safe. Sadly, that is not what it feels like right now. We’re seeing a really serious increase in gun violence. Particularly we heard this week really troubling allegations by the RCMP that a foreign government is actually hiring organised criminal gangs to engage in gun violence against our communities. And we know that the majority of guns that are involved in these serious crimes…when they are seized by the police it turns out that 85% of them are smuggled across the border…”

He further claimed that CBSA is overworked but understaffed, as the Conservative government laid off 1100 border officers in a day in 2012.

While Jagmeet Singh took a swipe at the Indian government based on unfounded allegations made by the RCMP and the Trudeau government as he spoke about border security officers and illegal guns, Jagmeet forgot to mention that he himself is a strong supporter of Khalistani terrorists including the slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar. It is ironic that Jagmeet Singh talks about keeping the Canadian people safe from violence but had refused to condemn Air India bomber Talwinder Singh Parmar in 2017 and openly supports the gun-wielding anti-India Khalistani terrorists.

Recently, Jagmeet Singh had reporters laughing at his stupidity as the NDP leader called for sanctions against Indian diplomats to be imposed. “We support today’s decision to expel India’s diplomats and we’re calling on the Government of Canada yet again to put diplomat sanctions against India in place, ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Network (RSS) in Canada, and commit to pursuing the most severe consequences for anyone found to have participated in organised criminal activity on Canadian soil,” Jagmeet Singh said on 15th October.