Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the banned terrorist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and designated as a terrorist by India, recently released a video threatening India’s sovereignty by advocating for independence movements beyond Punjab, TOI reported.

In anger at Canada's deputy minister for foreign affairs David Morrison's 'one India' remarks, the head of Sikhs for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to 'balkanise India'. https://t.co/Y3orNq9l8f — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) October 10, 2024

In his video, Pannun declared the SFJ’s mission with the statement, “Mission of SFJ 2024: ONE India, To 2047: NONE India.”

In his latest video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping, provocatively urging him to deploy the Chinese army to “take Arunachal Pradesh back,” falsely asserting that “Arunachal Pradesh is the territory of China.”

Additionally, Pannun threatened to ignite independence movements in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, similar to his agenda in Punjab, with the expressed goal of “Balkanizing the Union of India.”

This statement appeared to be a response to Canada’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, who reiterated Canada’s stance on India’s territorial integrity, stating, “Canada’s policy is clear: India’s territorial integrity must be respected. There’s one India, and that’s been made very clear.”

David Morrison made this statement during a public hearing of the Canadian Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa earlier this month. The commission is actively examining issues related to foreign interference, and Morrison’s remarks reaffirmed Canada’s official position on respecting India’s territorial integrity, emphasizing that Canada acknowledges and supports a unified India

Pannun’s remarks reflect his ongoing efforts to disrupt India’s unity by promoting separatist agendas, extending beyond his usual focus on Punjab. The SFJ has long pursued the goal of creating an independent Khalistan, often resorting to inflammatory rhetoric and attempts to incite unrest.

His response to Morrison’s affirmation of India’s territorial unity illustrates a rejection of international norms regarding state sovereignty and an intent to expand secessionist efforts. This rhetoric poses a significant challenge to India’s national security and underscores the need for continued vigilance and international cooperation to address threats posed by extremist groups.

SFJ is a designated terror organisation

Sikhs For Justice was formed in 2007 to create ‘Khalistan’, a separate homeland for Sikhs. In 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the organisation under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Later, its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was also designated as a terrorist.