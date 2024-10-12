Saturday, October 12, 2024
Maharashtra: Tensions engulf Ratnagiri after Muslim mobs chanting "Allahu Akbar" disrupt RSS march on the eve of Dussehra
Maharashtra: Tensions engulf Ratnagiri after Muslim mobs chanting “Allahu Akbar” disrupt RSS march on the eve of Dussehra

In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, tensions prevailed after a Muslim mob chanting "Allahu Akbar" tried to disrupt a march organised by the RSS on the eve of Dussehra.

Tensions swept the Konkan town of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra after a Muslim mob stopped members of RSS from carrying out a march on the eve of Dussehra. The Muslim mob also raised provocative religious slogans to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

As per the police, the incident took place on Friday night in the Konkan Nagar area of Ratnagiri, when some members of the Muslim community allegedly shouted religious slogans that triggered a confrontation with the RSS march attendees. Five suspects were identified, and notices were issued, though no arrests have been made. The police are investigating the matter further based on complaints received.

The incident sparked an angry reaction from BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane who shared a video stating that as long as individuals with a “jihadi mentality” exist in the country, they will obstruct Hindus from celebrating their festivals and prevent nationalist organisations like the RSS from conducting their programs peacefully.

Rane further said that when RSS was conducting a peaceful march, chants of “Allahu Akbar” were heard from the group of people. He stated that the attempt to disrupt the RSS march is part of a larger agenda by some individuals who want to turn India into an Islamic nation while living in a Hindu-majority country.

