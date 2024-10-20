The material that was used in the blast outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini, Delhi, resembles a crude bomb, but the details will be clear after full reports are received, Forensic Science Laboratory sources said.

According to the initial investigation, no terror angle has been found, but the final clarity will be given by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, sources said.

No injury was reported from the blast, but the glasses of nearby shops and a car were found damaged, the police said.

The area has been cordoned off, and a fire brigade team is also present at the spot. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police terror unit also reached the spot.

A loud blast was reported outside the CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district early Sunday morning.

Delhi police received a PCR call at around 7:45 am informing them about the blast.

The station house officer (SHO) and staff arrived at the scene, where they found the school wall damaged and a foul smell in the air.

“Today at 07:47 AM, a PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near the CRPF school in Sector 14, Rohini. The SHO and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glass of nearby shops and a car parked near the shop were also found to be damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

A crime team, FSL team, and bomb disposal squad have been called to the spot. The fire department was also notified around 7:50 am, and two fire trucks were sent to the scene.

Fire department teams are at the site and are continuing to investigate and search the area along with police to determine the nature of the blast. The sewer line is also being checked, and CCTV footage is also under review to identify the type of blast involved, the police said.

The National Security Guard (NSG) has also been informed and they may arrive at the crime scene soon.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)