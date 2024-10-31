MVA candidate and Swara Bhaskar’s husband, Fahad Ahmad, tearless-cries and whines inconsolably after his nomination is accepted: Read why

Fahad Ahmad, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Anushakti Nagar constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly election, and Swara Bhaskar husband, was seen weeping inconsolably after filing his nomination for the assembly election. Fahad Ahmad is the candidate from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

In a video posted by news channel Aaj Tak, the reporter asks Fahah Ahmad to explain how the day went and what happened in the run up to filing his nomination.

No sooner had the journalist asked the question, did Ahmad start weeping inconsolably.

During his tear-less crying, Fahad, in a forced shaky voice said that he did not know how the news reached the media and that it was a deliberate attempt by certain people.

After saying this, he started tearless-weeping, saying that since “this news” was spread, everyone started praying for him. “Unki dua kabool ho gayi hai”, he said.

He further said that he has now sacrificed his entire life for the constituency. He said that he will work for all those who prayed to Allah and he will forever be indebted to them. “It is because of their prayers that my form has been accepted today”, he said.

The journalist then asks Ahmad what really happened, since the news was that his affidavit had been rejected twice.

As he continued to tearless-cry and whine, Ahmad said that this was fake news and that no affidavit of his was rejected and that the law says that a candidate can file any number of affidavits and whichever affidavit is accurate, it would be accepted.

He thanked the officials who he claimed “were being pressured” and “worked on the Babasaheb Ambedkar constitution” to ensure his affidavit was accepted.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar has shown his power today”, said Ahmad. He further said that all his education and experience would be used for the upliftment of the people of his constituency. Fahad Ahmad is a graduate of AMU and holds a master’s in philosophy from TISS.

Many took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Fahad Ahmad’s whining was mere drama.

Some claimed that instead of Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad should have a career in acting.

Instead of @ReallySwara he should be in acting https://t.co/UeytS3mClw — Yugadharma (@yuglimba) October 30, 2024

Our man Fahad Ahmed should be in Bollywood and @ReallySwara should be in politics. What brilliant acting ! Kudos ! https://t.co/Z3JbLlIBFV — V Mathew (@vmath1609) October 30, 2024

A few days ago, actor Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmad joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) on Sunday and was fielded from the Anushakti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of NCP (Ajit Pawar).

While addressing a press conference here, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said, “Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency.”

Speaking on his candidature from the Anushakti Nagar seat in the Maharashtra polls, Fahad said that he is thankful to NCP chief Sharad Pawar for asking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that they want to announce his name as a candidate from NCP-SCP.

“Sharad Pawar is also a socialist leader and I am thankful to him that he has asked Akhilesh Yadav if they want to announce my name as a candidate from NCP-SCP,” he said.

Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh.