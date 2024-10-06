Sunday, October 6, 2024
Bhopal: Gujarat ATS, NCB seize drugs worth more than ₹1800 crore from a factory, arrest key conspirators

The drug bust was jointly conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The drugs seized included 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana.

OpIndia Staff
Drug bust at Bhopal factory (Image: sanghaviharsh/ X)
On Sunday, 6th October, Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that authorities had seized MD (mephedrone) drugs and their raw materials worth ₹1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal.

The drug bust was jointly conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Key conspirators have also been arrested

Praising Gujarat ATS and NCB for the drug bust, Sanghavi wrote on X, “Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1,814 crores”

“This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society. The dedication of our law enforcement agencies is truly commendable. Let’s continue to support them in their mission to make India a safer and healthier nation!” he emphasised.

The development came just days after Delhi Police seized over 500 kg of cocaine, reported to be worth around ₹2,000 crores, in a raid in South Delhi.

The drug bust is said to be the biggest ever in Delhi’s jurisdiction. Four persons were arrested in the operation.

The police have said that an international syndicate may have been involved too. The drugs seized included 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana.

