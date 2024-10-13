On Saturday, 12th October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated a probe into the train accident that occurred at Kavarapettai railway station in Tamil Nadu. The investigation agency suspects that the accident might have been caused by track sabotage. Initial investigations revealed that bolts and other components were missing from the tracks, raising suspicion of foul play. Furthermore, the agency believes that the tracks were tampered with using hammers.

The investigation also revealed a similar pattern in the Ponneri incident, which took place on 22nd September, where signal boxes were found to have been removed. Ponneri is only 10 km away from the accident site at Kavarapettai railway station. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Kavarapettai train accident

On the night of 11th October, a passenger train crashed into a stationary freight train in Tamil Nadu, causing the derailment of at least 12 coaches and injuring numerous passengers. The accident occurred around 8:30 PM at Kavarapettai railway station in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai.

The train involved, the 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express, was reportedly travelling at 75 km/h when it collided with the parked goods train.

According to Tiruvallur District Collector Dr T. Prabhushankar, there were about 1,360 passengers on board, with 19 reported injuries, including four individuals with serious injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital.