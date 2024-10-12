Hours after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train rammed into a goods train in Tamil Nadu, the Southern Railway Manager R.N Singh said the train entering the loop line was unusual.

Singh said that the passenger train should have been switched to the main line but something unusual happened and it was switched to a closed section of the track where the goods train was parked. The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express had collided with the goods train leading to the derailment of over 12 bogeys.

It is too early to conclude as to what happened, Mr Singh added, stating that while the signal was set for the main line, the train got switched to the closed loop.

On Friday night, a passenger train crashed into a stationary freight train in Tamil Nadu, causing the derailment of at least 12 coaches and injuring numerous passengers. The accident happened around 8:30 PM at Kavaraippettai railway station in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai.

The train involved, the 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express, was reportedly travelling at 75 km/h when it rammed with a parked goods train.

According to Tiruvallur District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar, there were about 1,360 passengers on board, with 19 reported injuries, including four individuals with serious injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly, taking the injured to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported so far.