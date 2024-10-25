Friday, October 25, 2024
Ujjain, MP: Food Safety officers seize 300 kgs of aduterated Mawa ahead of Diwali

A total of 300 kg mawa in 10 sacks containing 30 kg mawa each were recovered from the spot," said Basant Dutt Sharma, District Food Officer.

Adulterated mawa seized in MP
Representational image, via TOI
 Ahead of Diwali festival, a team of food safety officers in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district confiscated 300 kg of adulterated Mawa (Khoa) being transported from Ahmedabad, Gujarat in the district on Friday morning, a food officer said.

According to the officers, the Mawa was brought through bus parcel service. Based on the input about the consignment, the team reached Dewas gate bus stand in the district at around 7 in the morning and recovered the adulterated mawa.

District Food Safety Officer, Basant Dutt Sharma told ANI, “In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, we are continuously working to confiscate adulterated items. This morning, we received information about adulterated mawa (Khoa) being transported here in the district and being sold at cheaper rates. When I reached Dewas gate bus stand at around 7 am today, I saw a suspect and traced him. As soon as the mawa was deported from the bus, we confiscated it. A total of 300 kg mawa in 10 sacks containing 30 kg mawa each were recovered from the spot,” said Basant Dutt Sharma, District Food Officer.

“The suspect has been identified as Praveen Jain, a resident of Vidyapati Nagar in the district. He neither has a food licence nor any shop of his has been detected in the area. We are further interrogating him to ascertain whom he supplies the mawa with. The mawa was brought from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and we are investigating the matter,” the officer said.

Further action into the matter will be taken accordingly, he added. 


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

