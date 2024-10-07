On the 7th of October, the bail hearing of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others was listed to be heard by the division bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur. The matter was adjourned to 25th November 2024 because Justice Navin Chawla’s father passed away on the 6th of October.

Given the sensation attached to the case, one would imagine that law portals like LiveLaw would be responsible enough to report the full truth, however, that is a tall ask. On the 7th of October, LiveLaw tweeted that the UAPA matter had been adjourned and the next date of hearing was listed to be the 25th of November 2024.

While tweeting the update, LiveLaw missed the reporting of the crucial information that the matter had been adjourned because of the personal loss suffered by Justice Navin Chawla.

LiveLaw also published a report on the adjournment, however, even in the report, the reason for the adjournment was not listed. An archived version of the report can be read here.

As soon as LiveLaw tweeted the update, self-proclaimed ‘vultures’ like Rajdeep Sardesai jumped to action, crying injustice. He wrote, “Tareek pe tareek. Today is October 7.. next date is November 25! Four years and counting. Reason? Judge did not sit!!”.

Rajdeep edited his tweet later to write, “Tareek pe tareek. Today is October 7.. next date is November 25! Four years and counting. Bail plea not heard. Reason? Judge did not sit!! For VVIPs, courts will open for bail on weekends, ensure fast tracking”.

In the duration that he wrote his initial post to the last edit, there were enough netizens pointing out that the hearing was adjourned because of the Judge’s personal loss.

Rajdeep Sardesai took the time to edit his post but added fuel to the fire by crying “VIPs get fast track hearings”. It must be mentioned that the date of the next hearing is provided according to the roster.

Rajdeep Sardesai is essentially upset that an Islamist charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is not being special treatment.

But he was the only one to omit the context of the adjournment and peddle propaganda on social media.

The usual suspects, from Islamists to Leftists, have been trying to create a narrative that Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others are being denied bail because of the inherent bias of the judicial system and that, the judiciary is deliberately delaying the bail hearings.

When Umar Khalid sought adjournments in hearings

It is pertinent to note here that while the narrative often is that Umar Khalid’s hearing has been delayed indefinitely, it was only in April 2023 that he approached the Supreme Court. Before that, he had got a 1-week reprieve to attend his sister’s marriage in December 2022.

First and foremost, there is no explanation as to why Umar Khalid waited 6 months before moving the Supreme Court for bail, after the rejection by the High Court.

Secondly, while there were screeches about the delay in the hearing, there were several times when his lawyer Kapil Sibal himself wanted the case to be adjourned.

OpIndia found that out of the 14 adjournments in 2023 and 2024, 7 delays and adjournments were sought by Umar Khalid himself. It therefore becomes evident that the withdrawal was certainly not because of the famed “delay” in hearing.

Umar Khalid and his role in Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots

On 14th September 2020, Umar Khalid, former JNU student and son of an ex-SIMI member was arrested for his role in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots that broke out on the 24th of February.

He, along with others, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and relative provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for being the masterminds of the riots.

Umar Khalid, son of Ilyas on the other hand admitted to the Delhi police that he was involved in organizing Muslim groups, instigating them, and preparing for the large-scale violence.

He had mobilized the Muslims against the law, by asserting that the new law was ‘against Muslims’ and had also planned to involve women and children in the ‘Chakka Jam’ amid the visit of US President Trump to India.

He had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

According to the reports, the agencies have been watching and warning about the nexus between Maoists whose front organization Khalid is aligned with, and hardline Islamists allegedly represented by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Welfare Party of India, and banned outfit SIMI.

He had also repeated Pakistani talking points in Kashmir an claimed that the Indian Union territory was occupied by Indian forces.