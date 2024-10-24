The leftist ‘liberals’ and the Islamists keep on targeting the Hindu community alleging them of creating communal tensions and cornering the minority communities for their religion. Several times in the past, the Islamists have stated that Hindu leaders allegedly assaulted the people belonging to minority communities and forced them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. However, several times, it has come to the fore that the Islamists have shared doctored videos to deliberately target the Hindu community.

In one such case, a 15-year-old school student named Danish lied about his ‘kidnapping’ from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh as he claimed that he had been abducted and beaten by Hindu leaders who also allegedly forced him to chant the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. The boy claimed that he had been taken by the Hindu group leaders in a van where they allegedly assaulted him for belonging to the minority community. As per his previous claims, the leaders also forced him to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Every other case of ‘kidnapped and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram’ turns out to be fake. People like @zoo_bear have circulated such false stories too



Listen to this boy's statement — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) October 24, 2024

However, it has now been found that the boy had been lying and that he had been falsely accusing the Hindu leaders of alleged assault. Hardoi Police addressed the issue on Monday, 21st October, and confirmed that Danish had been hiding in a vacant building close to his school and had hurt his hand by striking a blade. Later he claimed to his family that he had been abducted by Hindu leaders who forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“Danish initially claimed that the Hindu leaders had abducted him and assaulted him. He said that they took him to some location and later dropped him back near his school. However, the police launched an investigation into the case and found that the boy had been lying. He studies in class 10 and that day he had not finished his homework and didn’t want to go to school. But his mother forced him to go anyway. After the school was over, he hid in a nearby vacant building and cut his hand on 3-4 places using a blade. He then went home and claimed that he had been kidnapped by Hindu leaders,” the police stated.

Hardoi police added that the boy apologised after the truth came out. Given that he is a minor and keeping his future in mind, he was let go after counselling, and no action was taken.

Earlier also, in August this year, a video was made viral by Islamists claiming that a Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by Hindu leaders for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Later it was found that the video in question was old and that it was erroneously being spread on social media to target the Hindu community. Also, the sound of the video was altered to erroneously show that the Hindus were allegedly assaulting the Muslim man.

In the given case, the police have issued a warning to Danish and no action has been taken against him. Danish meanwhile also confessed that he had lied as he claimed that he was kidnapped by the Hindu leaders.