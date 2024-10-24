Thursday, October 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Minor Muslim student cuts own hand with blades and claims Hindus abducted...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Muslim student cuts own hand with blades and claims Hindus abducted and forced him to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, apologises after getting caught

After the school was over, the boy hid in a nearby vacant building and cut his hand on 3-4 places using a blade. He then went home and claimed that he had been kidnapped by Hindu leaders

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Danish, 15 strikes blade on hands, claims Hindu leaders abducted, attacked him to say 'Jai Shri Ram', gets caught
Image- Viral video by journalist Swati Goel Sharma
51

The leftist ‘liberals’ and the Islamists keep on targeting the Hindu community alleging them of creating communal tensions and cornering the minority communities for their religion. Several times in the past, the Islamists have stated that Hindu leaders allegedly assaulted the people belonging to minority communities and forced them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. However, several times, it has come to the fore that the Islamists have shared doctored videos to deliberately target the Hindu community.

In one such case, a 15-year-old school student named Danish lied about his ‘kidnapping’ from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh as he claimed that he had been abducted and beaten by Hindu leaders who also allegedly forced him to chant the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. The boy claimed that he had been taken by the Hindu group leaders in a van where they allegedly assaulted him for belonging to the minority community. As per his previous claims, the leaders also forced him to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

However, it has now been found that the boy had been lying and that he had been falsely accusing the Hindu leaders of alleged assault. Hardoi Police addressed the issue on Monday, 21st October, and confirmed that Danish had been hiding in a vacant building close to his school and had hurt his hand by striking a blade. Later he claimed to his family that he had been abducted by Hindu leaders who forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“Danish initially claimed that the Hindu leaders had abducted him and assaulted him. He said that they took him to some location and later dropped him back near his school. However, the police launched an investigation into the case and found that the boy had been lying. He studies in class 10 and that day he had not finished his homework and didn’t want to go to school. But his mother forced him to go anyway. After the school was over, he hid in a nearby vacant building and cut his hand on 3-4 places using a blade. He then went home and claimed that he had been kidnapped by Hindu leaders,” the police stated.

Hardoi police added that the boy apologised after the truth came out. Given that he is a minor and keeping his future in mind, he was let go after counselling, and no action was taken.

Earlier also, in August this year, a video was made viral by Islamists claiming that a Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by Hindu leaders for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Later it was found that the video in question was old and that it was erroneously being spread on social media to target the Hindu community. Also, the sound of the video was altered to erroneously show that the Hindus were allegedly assaulting the Muslim man.

In the given case, the police have issued a warning to Danish and no action has been taken against him. Danish meanwhile also confessed that he had lied as he claimed that he was kidnapped by the Hindu leaders.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Cybersquatting to fund Cambridge dream? Techie who bought JioHotstar domain ahead of merger says Reliance denied his £93k request

OpIndia Staff -
In 2023, the app developer bought the domain name "JioHotstar.com" in anticipation of an expected merger between Reliance's JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The anonymous app developer signed his letter as "a dreamer," and approached Reliance Industries with a proposal that Reliance Industries would fund his higher education in exchange for the domain.
OpIndia Explains

Former Army personnel duped of Rs 83 lakh through ‘Digital Arrest’ scam; Here’s what the scam is and how it is looting people of...

Siddhi -
'Digital arrest' is a method used by cybercriminals to confine victims to their houses to defraud them. The perpetrators create fear in the minds of internet users by making audio or video calls.

Bahraich violence: Main accused Abdul Hamid’s neighbour was attacked by Muslim mob with sharp weapons amid “Nara e Takbeer” slogans, victim speaks to OpIndia

Four separate cases of love jihad: Adnan, Matloom, Javed, Zafar trap Hindu girls; rape, assault, blackmail them and force them to convert

Priyanka Vadra owns assets worth Rs 12 crore, husband Robert Vadra owns assets worth Rs 66 crore; faces Rs 80 crore Income Tax demand,...

JPC meeting on Waqf Bill : TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle and threw at me, says chairperson Jagdambika Pal

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan: Christian priest urges govt’s action against Zakir Naik who “openly questioned” their faith

ANI -

Cybersquatting to fund Cambridge dream? Techie who bought JioHotstar domain ahead of merger says Reliance denied his £93k request

OpIndia Staff -

Brainwashing, yes: Chahatt Khanna opens up about her divorce from Farhan Mirza after conversion and nikah

OpIndia Staff -

Former Army personnel duped of Rs 83 lakh through ‘Digital Arrest’ scam; Here’s what the scam is and how it is looting people of...

Siddhi -

Bahraich violence: Main accused Abdul Hamid’s neighbour was attacked by Muslim mob with sharp weapons amid “Nara e Takbeer” slogans, victim speaks to OpIndia

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Four separate cases of love jihad: Adnan, Matloom, Javed, Zafar trap Hindu girls; rape, assault, blackmail them and force them to convert

OpIndia Staff -

Interim govt in Bangladesh bans Awami League’s student wing Chhatra League under terror act, accuses it of mass murder, rape, torture

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Vadra owns assets worth Rs 12 crore, husband Robert Vadra owns assets worth Rs 66 crore; faces Rs 80 crore Income Tax demand,...

OpIndia Staff -

JPC meeting on Waqf Bill : TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle and threw at me, says chairperson Jagdambika Pal

OpIndia Staff -

CBC News interviews Santokh Singh Khela convicted for masterminding AI-112 bombing plot: Who is the SFJ terrorist and how Canadian media is cosying up to...

Jhankar Mohta -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com