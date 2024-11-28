Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi after humiliating defeat in assembly polls? SS (UBT) pressures Uddhav Thackeray to go solo in upcoming polls, Raut says no rift in MVA

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state of Maharashtra seems discontented following its disastrous defeat in the recently held state assembly elections. After the humiliating defeat of the alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) chairman Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from its party leaders to exit the coalition to contest alone in upcoming elections, particularly the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) group is now questioning the ‘effectiveness’ of the alliance after securing just 20 seats in the state assembly elections conducted on 20th November, as per reports. In Maharashtra, the BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

The state has 288 assembly seats. The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

Following this, Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stated that many of the party’s MLAs believe it is time for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to establish its own path and not rely on any alliance to win elections, adding that the Shiv Sena never intended to seek power. “It (power) will come naturally when we remain steadfast in our ideology,” Danve was quoted as saying.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders believe that contesting independent in the upcoming polls will help the party to build on its thought process, reconnect with its base, and prevent it from further migrating to the Shinde Sena.

Some of the leaders also feel that Shiv Sena (UBT) made a wrong decision by allegedly compromising its Hindutva philosophy to accommodate the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. According to one of the party leaders, the Congress and the NCP are more ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ in approach.

“Securing Muslim votes is beneficial, but if those votes drive away other supporters, their value becomes questionable,” a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nashik Central was quoted as saying. One of the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates who lost in the polls even claimed that many party workers are rethinking their devotion to the Thackerays in light of the Maharashtra election results.

Meanwhile, the prime party officials, including Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, want to remain a part of the coalition and show a united opposition to the BJP.

Sanjay Raut on Thursday confirmed that there was no rift in the alliance and that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would continue to be the part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. He called the ‘rumors’ baseless and said, “If someone says this (rumors) after the Assembly election results, then it could be their personal opinion. When we won the general elections, no one said that the Uddhav Sena should separate from the alliance.”

Delhi: When asked if Shiv Sena will contest alone or as part of MVA in the upcoming BMC polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, " Why are you guys worried? Just now the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections' results have come…we will see, we know what to do. MVA leaders are… pic.twitter.com/ZOjhLUbL7f — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) November 28, 2024

Raut meanwhile also targeted the Mahayuti Alliance and said that why was the alliance not able to make any decision regarding the post of Chief Minister. “They (Mahayuti) have a full majority. But even after seven days, the Mahayuti was unable to give a new Chief Minister to Maharashtra. What is the reason? Why can’t the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, and their leaders take a decision?” he asked.

“He (Eknath Shinde) takes the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and does politics in the name of Shiv Sena but their decisions are taken in Delhi. The future of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was never decided in Delhi, it was decided in Mumbai. We never went to Delhi, there used to be Atal ji and Advani ji…we never went to Delhi and begged in front of them,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, " They (Mahayuti) have a full majority…still even after 7 days, Mahayuti is unable to give a CM to Maharashtra…what is the reason?…why can't PM, Amit Shah and their leaders decide their CM?…he (Eknath Shinde) takes the… pic.twitter.com/NiQNAv790l — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

This comes when the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance are slated to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi to meet and discuss the post of CM in the state. The meeting is scheduled today at 5:30 pm.