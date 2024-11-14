Donald Trump’s victory in recent US elections has pushed the left-liberals across the world into delirium. The left-liberal media is finding it hard to fathom that despite their well-oiled propaganda machinery at work, the Americans handed a historic triumph to the Donald. On Wednesday, the 13th of November, UK-based left-wing media outlet The Guardian announced that it would stop posting on social media site X (formerly Twitter). The Guardian further blamed X’s new owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk for the leftist propaganda outlet’s departure from the popular social media platform.

The leftist propaganda outlet claimed that after the change of ownership, the micro-blogging site now promotes or distributes disturbing content, “including far-right conspiracy theories and racism”. The statement stated, “The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.”

The Guardian archived its X posts on 13th November 2024

Contrary to the expectations The Guardian must have had, the X users expressed their joy over The Guardian’s decision to quit posting on X with many calling it a “good riddance”. Some X users also pointed out that The Guardian fears that X’s Community Notes would not let the British publication peddle its lies and propaganda unchecked.

One X user said, “Scared of getting called out for your propaganda and lies? The news happens on X. Which means you are no longer the media.”

Another one said: “In other words, we are leaving X because we cannot get away with lying to the public on this platform.”

Meanwhile, Spectator columnist Samantha Smith said, “You might be able to disable comments and refuse feedback on your website. But on X, all journalism is subject to scrutiny and disapproval. You simply hate that people they disagree with are allowed to exist and have a voice here. So, you’re jumping ship. What poor journalism.”

Another X user said, “You do not need to announce your departure. Goodbye and good riddance.”

The Post Millennial’s senior editor Andy Ngo pointed out how The Guardian has published fake news over the years, “This “quit posting on X” decision could be a gimmick to lure people, particularly the Trump-hating lot, into downloading its app and donating to the anti-Trump campaign. This could possibly be true, given The Guardian’s dwindling readership”, he said.

“Left-wing newspaper The Guardian has announced it is rage quitting X because of Donald Trump and @elonmusk. But it appears to be a cynical stunt to direct people to download its app and to donate to its anti-Donald Trump campaign. Blinded by its left-wing bias, the paper has published a number of fake news articles over the years, such as when it published lies by reporters @loisbeckett @SamTLevin claiming the Wi Spa trans indecent exposure incident was a hoax by women,” Ngo said adding that while The Guardian called the Wi Spa trans indecent exposure incident a ‘hoax’, charges were filed against a serial sex offender in this case by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Left-wing newspaper The Guardian has announced it is rage quitting X because of Donald Trump and @elonmusk. But it appears to be a cynical stunt to direct people to download its app and to donate to its anti-Donald Trump campaign.



While The Guardian claims to offer “brilliant” journalism, its past articles suggest that its journalism is anything but brilliant. An X user called out the “hard-hitting” journalism of The Guardian and attached screengrabs of some of the ‘gems’ of the leftist propaganda outlet wherein its columnists peddled hatred and furthered their leftist-woke agenda.

Is The Guardian quitting X due to ‘toxicity’ and ‘racism’ or because it can no longer shape and control political narratives?

The Guardian’s decision to stop posting on X under the pretext of it becoming a ‘toxic’ platform is ironic given the propaganda publication’s one-sided advocacy and its own political-ideological bias. The leftist propaganda outlet’s contention that X is now a battleground for toxic discourse, manipulated by its owner Elon Musk, is conveniently skewed.

What The Guardian fails to admit is that its resentment stems not from the platform’s supposed toxicity, but from the fact that it no longer has control over the political narratives it finds palatable. It is unfathomable for The Guardian and other leftist propagandist legacy media that the era where they used to set the narratives with the people hardly having any say or questioning and critiquing them is gone.

The Guardian says that “X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.” However, it has no qualms about being absolutely biased and using its reach to shape pro-left-liberal opinions. Media is supposed to be unbiased, however, The Guardian has its own standards of bias.

When Elon Musk allows people from all walks of life with their own differing ideologies and views to express themselves on X, he is influencing political discourse, but The Guardian serving as a Democrat’s stooge is brave and fair journalism and suffers a massive meltdown when Kamala Harris loses.

For many years, The Guardian not only used but also thrived on platforms like X, where conversations were heavily regulated to fall in line with the leftist narrative and right-wing voices were muzzled. However, after Elon Musk bought X, the platform has witnessed a significant shift towards a more free discourse, allowing a broader spectrum of perspectives to have a say without being scrutinised. Perhaps, this is the main cause of The Guardian’s chagrin: It can no longer dominate the discourse particularly during the election cycle.

Clearly, The Guardian is throwing tantrums since it can no longer use X to push its leftist agenda and escape criticism as it used to in the pre-Musk Twitter era. Contrary to its holier-than-thou assertion that it cannot tolerate racism and ‘toxicity’ rampant on X, it is simply dejected by the fact that X has in a short time emerged as an alternative to the inherently biased legacy media and people are no longer blindly consuming the propaganda mainstream media offers them under the garb of news.

What’s even more amusing is that like any other average left-liberal propaganda outlet, The Guardian also positions itself as a ‘defender’ of freedom of speech, and claims to be fighting against the ‘authoritarians’ who have no regard for press freedom, but cries hoarse when those of the opposing view exercise the their freedom of speech. It is quick to label anything out of its ideological bubble as ‘toxic’, ‘fascist’, ‘racist’ and whatnot but passes off its own leftist and woke agenda as ‘open’ and ‘independent’ journalism.

Liberals across the world share this trait, they talk about democratic values and press freedom, liberty and what not but only till they control the things, they reveal their true ‘fascist’ character in the face of slight deviance by anyone from their established and control ‘system’.

OpIndia reported earlier, how the traditional Democrat propaganda factory The Washington Post received flak from liberals after its owner Jeff Bezos announced that the publication will not endorse any candidate ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in the US. Now, The Guardian’s hissy fit reveals that left-liberals are not actually interested in open discourse allowing diverse, opposing and critical voices to exist and are actual fascists who only loves to brag about it when they control the discourse. Probably, that is why when the The Guardian saw it can no longer push its mendacious narratives with Trump returning to power and Musk transforming the leftist eco-chamber Twitter into a truly unbiased platform X, it decided to pack and leave while throwing allegations of ‘toxicity’ on its way out.