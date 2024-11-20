Madhya Pradesh: Communal tensions erupt in Burhanpur as Muslims claim Hindu religious site as 'Dargah', 4 injured, details

On Tuesday, 20th November, people from the Muslim community clashed with the Hindu groups claiming that the Hindu saint Navnath Baba’s grave was an Islamic religious site.

The fight between the two communities escalated as the Islamists claimed that the religious site worshiped by Hindus as Navnath Baba’s grave was a ‘Dargah’. The clashes left four people injured. A large police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

The incident happened in the Biroda village, Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh. As per the local reports, the fight between the two communities has been going on for a week.

The Muslims in Burhanpur village claimed that the Hindu saint’s grave was recently painted saffron. After this, the Muslims held protests against the Hindu community provoking the village administration to arrange a couple of meetings to mediate between the two communities.

However, the meeting, that was chaired by Naib Tehsildar became violent, with the protesters pelting stones at the other group, resulting in 4 major injuries. Meanwhile, the Hindus are also believed to have retaliated against the attack. The Police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

The four injured, including a woman, were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

ASP Antar Singh Kanesh indicated that the meeting was held to resolve the ongoing issue since both communities had urged the administration to interfere.

“Despite efforts to mediate, the disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation. Heavy police deployment remains in the area, and authorities are working to identify those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the offenders,” he said.