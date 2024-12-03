The terrorist who has been killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in Srinagar district was identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat. Police said Bhat was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks, in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

“In the ongoing operation, one #terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat ( LeT, Category A),” Kashmir Zone Police said in a latest update in a post on its social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The said terrorist was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks, they said.

“Operation continues in the upper reaches of Dachigam by J&K Police along with Joint Parties of RR and Security Forces. Further details shall follow,” it added.

In its update the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said,” OP DACHHIGAM, One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation at upper reaches of Dachhigam Forest, Srinagar. Search Operation is in progress.”

Police earlier on Tuesday said that joint parties of SFs launched CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest based on specific intelligence input.

On November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

On November 9, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint Operation was launched by the Army and JK Police in the general area of Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops effectively retaliated. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces.

On November 6, Security forces eliminated one terrorist in Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)