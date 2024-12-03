Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsJammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat, killed in encounter, was involved in killing...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat, killed in encounter, was involved in killing of civilians, police says

"In the ongoing operation, one #terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat ( LeT, Category A)," Kashmir Zone Police said in a latest update.

ANI
J & K Police
Representative Image (Source: News 18)

The terrorist who has been killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in Srinagar district was identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat. Police said Bhat was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks, in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

“In the ongoing operation, one #terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat ( LeT, Category A),” Kashmir Zone Police said in a latest update in a post on its social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The said terrorist was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks, they said.

“Operation continues in the upper reaches of Dachigam by J&K Police along with Joint Parties of RR and Security Forces. Further details shall follow,” it added.

In its update the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said,” OP DACHHIGAM, One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation at upper reaches of Dachhigam Forest, Srinagar. Search Operation is in progress.”

Police earlier on Tuesday said that joint parties of SFs launched CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest based on specific intelligence input.

On November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

On November 9, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint Operation was launched by the Army and JK Police in the general area of Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops effectively retaliated. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces.

On November 6, Security forces eliminated one terrorist in Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Hindus safer under interim regime’: Bangladesh govt makes absurd claim amid ongoing persecution of Hindus, deny deliberate targeting of ISKCON

OpIndia Staff -

OCCRP, funded by George Soros and USAID, maligns foreign govts in the name of ‘investigative journalism’, had earlier targeted Adani Group: Details

Dibakar Dutta -

Canada’s national broadcaster accuses India of interfering in Canadian politics citing unfounded claims by a pro-Khalistani propaganda outlet

OpIndia Staff -

After hospital, Tripura hotel and restaurant association bans Bangladeshi citizens over Indian flag disrespect and Islamist atrocities against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Bill Gates sparks outrage, calls India ‘a laboratory to test new ideas’, social media calls for stringent ethical standards against such minds

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC bench recuses from hearing Mohammed Zubair’s petition seeking protection from arrest over case by Ghaziabad police

OpIndia Staff -

Uber Shikara launched in Kashmir: How Asia’s first water transport service is a confluence of technology and tradition

OpIndia Staff -

Muhammad Yunus is responsible for mass killings, murder of Hindus and religious minorities: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

OpIndia Staff -

Jama Masjid Shamsi or Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Badaun: After Sambhal’s mosque, another dispute, fast track court formed to hear the case

OpIndia Staff -

Newsweek mistakes parody account as Kash Patel’s father, quotes X post in report, quietly edits out the statement after netizens call out gaffe

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com