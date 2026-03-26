The Western media is finally waking up to what OpIndia has been highlighting for years about a transnational network of non-profits, activist groups, think tanks, and media outlets, operating as the propaganda machinery of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Fox News has come up with an investigative series examining the pro-China information laundering network helmed by Neville Roy Singham, the US-born tech tycoon who sold his IT consulting firm Thoughtworks for about $785 million in 2017 before relocating to Shanghai.

The three reports of the five-part series delve into how the “House of Singham” is operating a sophisticated “information laundering” or “narrative launder” machinery that modifies raw activism into polished propaganda, which is then amplified the Roy-Singham-funded network to sow discord in the US and other democracies while burnishing China’s image as a ‘benevolent’ counterweight to ‘imperialism’, particularly, American imperialism, with the ongoing left-wing activism in Cuba being a textbook case of this.

The drill is simple: do everything it takes to push the narrative that somehow Marxist-Maoist ideology is the best suited and is inherently good, while American capitalist-imperialist ideology is downright evil and the root of almost all problems across the world.

Nevill Roy Singham-led propaganda network on CCP payroll: Hundreds of organisations and activists selling Chinese propaganda and undermining rival states from within, like termites

In early March 2026, an official inquiry was launched into the alleged connections between the CCP and the House of Singham. The US authorities are investigating Neville Roy Singham’s Chinese funding sources, media influence, political outreach, and their impact on American interests.

From pro-Palestine activism in the US, influx of far-left activists in Cuba amidst President Trump’s rising interest in the country, to ‘No War’ activism over the Iran war, these seemingly spontaneous and genuine anti-war protests are in reality, a part of well-organised, well-funded, and politically-motivated campaign, orchestrated by organisations and activists all finding their roots in the Neville Roy Singham’s network of philanthropic organisations, think thanks, media, and activists, intellectuals, celebrities, political organisers and comrades.

The Fox News investigation relied on analysis of hundreds of IRS tax filings, organisational records, financial transactions, social media content, and historical documents using large language models and open-source methods.

The analysis reveals that Neville Roy Singham has funnelled over $278 million directly into his pro-China propaganda network since 2017, with total money flows exceeding $591 million across 223 transactions spanning five continents through the year 2025. The massive amount was pumped into over a thousand interconnected organisations, of which around 200 are directly involved in generating and propagating pro-China and anti-America messaging at the behest of the CCP.

“Singham and Evans have activated a global network that now numbers an estimated 2,000 hard-left organizations that parrot anti-U.S. propaganda supporting autocratic regimes leading China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela and Gaza. Within activist circles, far-left critics refer to leftists who align with authoritarian regimes as “tankies.” Many groups and leaders from Singham’s network, including Evans and Benjamin, are part of the pro-communist convoy now in Cuba,” a Fox News article headlined “Power Couple of Chaos: How a tycoon and activist built a ‘Revolutionary Base’ at the House of Singham” reads.

Allegedly, Neville Roy Singham first established a system to funnel tax-exempt dollars via two shell entities and a donor-advised fund with links to Goldman Sachs, “GS Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund for Wealth Management Inc.”

Fox News reports that Goldman Sachs philanthropy arm “terminated” Singham’s donor-advised fund in February 2024.

The origins of this pro-China propaganda and activism network are traced to Neville Roy Singham’s wedding to Jodie Evans, the co-founder of CodePink Women for Peace, in Jamaica in 2017. The wedding event was attended by more than 80 core leaders, including Vijay Prashad of “TriContinental: Institute for Social Research”. Vijay Prashad, a Marxist journalist, later populated other boards within the network across shell-like entities, including Mutod LLC and Likewise Conceptions LLC. Fox News investigation finds that many of these organisations are registered at generic locations like hotels or UPS stores, apparently to obscure flows.

The has eleven US non-profits serving as a hub, redistributing funds, coordination protests, media content generation, political education, and “Liberation Centers” that are similar to infamous 20th century Chinese leader, Mao Zedong’s “united front” strategy of embedding ‘revolutionary’ actors in superficially independent, social, media, labour, cultural, and educational groups to abrade the targeted country’s state legitimacy from within.

From three organisations, GS Donors Advised Philanthropy Fund for Wealth Management Inc., and the two apparent shell companies, Roy Singham allegedly pumped $278 million into six nonprofits.

These nonprofit organisations include People’s Forum, which received $22.4 million, People’s Support Foundation, which received $167.5 million from Singham-linked sources, and Justice and Education Fund, which received $68.7 million. BreakThrough BT Media, CodePink, which is co-founded by Singham’s wife Jodie Evans, and Tricontinental Ltd, which has Marxist ‘journalist’ Vijay Prashad as its Director.

Notably, in September 2025, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith records linked to The People’s Forum, after allegations emerged that it has direct links with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and that it had received millions of dollars in funding from a CCP ally, Neville Roy Singham, “while enjoying the benefits of U.S. tax-exempt status.”

Smith wrote that The People’s Forum justified the October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians by the Palestinian Islamic terror group, Hamas, incited anti-ICE protests and violence across colleges in the US, admitted to receiving over $20 million in funding from Neville Roy Singham, and hosted events and courses pushing CCP propaganda.

The Ways and Means Committee head wrote, “Public reporting suggests that The People’s Forum has received over $20 million from Mr. Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans, the co-founder of CODEPINK, between 2017 and 2022 through shell companies and donor-advised funds. Multiple reports have found that The People’s Forum is part of Mr. Singham’s network of non-profit organizations that serve as his conduits to spread pro-CCP narratives.

“Mr. Singham has a long history of questionable ties that have attracted the attention of federal law enforcement. According to a report by the Network Contagion Research Institute, in 1974, Mr. Singham was the subject of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) investigation into his ties to ‘groups engaged in activities inimical to U.S. [interests].’ Additionally, Mr. Singham worked as a consultant for Huawei, a Chinese multinational corporation and technology company, from 2001 to 2008. Several reports suggest that Huawei has deep ties to the CCP, and in 2012, Huawei even admitted to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that the CCP maintains a Party Committee within their company,” he added.

Experts like Adam Sohn of the Network Contagion Research Institute and co-founder of Narravance opine that this structure enables an information laundering operation and a narrative laundering operation that is selling China’s propaganda to the world while sowing discord in America. The Fox News report cites the grassroots-looking protests, be it against ICE enforcement, US offensive against Iran, abduction of Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro, or in support of the Communist regime in Cuba, are all filmed, packaged into videos and commentary by House of Singham-linked media outlets like BreakThrough News, and recirculated to form a chimaera of organic global ‘resistance’.

During a House Committee hearing in February this year, Sohn, while highlighting how the Roy Singham-led pro-China propaganda and activism network is undermining America, said, “This is not grassroots protest. It is a repeatable system for paralyzing American infrastructure on demand, financed through U.S. tax law, and aligned with a hostile foreign power. It is an active vulnerability we cannot afford to leave intact.”

Relevant excerpt taken from Ways and Means House Committee’s website

Roy Singham-funded -linked Party for Socialism and Liberation-linked Jihadi killed Israeli embassy staffers in the US in 2025

Beyond protests, propaganda, and activism, Roy Singham’s network has blood on its hands. It must be recalled that in May 2025, Elias Rodriguez, a leftist Islamist terrorist, killed two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington DC after raising ‘Free Palestine’ slogans. It turned out that Rodriguez had links with the radical leftist group Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a Communist group, funded by Chinese propagandist Neville Roy Singham, his activist wife, Jodie Evans.

Rodriguez is also a member of another leftist group, ANSWER coalition, and has raised funds for the group in the past. As per the report, both PSL and ANSWER coalition are connected to People’s Forum, the Manhattan-based non-profit group with ties to the Chinese Communist Party through Neville Singham.

Unsurprisingly, PSL had accused the Modi government of the Gujarat riots, Persecution of Muslims, Mass neoliberalization, anti-labour policies, anti-farmer laws and unemployment as its six reasons to the opposition. Party for Socialism and Liberation also strongly objected to the Indian government’s action against NewsClick for spreading Chinese propaganda. PSL also had protested outside the office of News York Times for exposing the link between NewsClick and its editor, Prabir Purkayastha, with China.

PSL had alleged that “the Modi government has been turning to increasingly repressive methods and accusing left-wing critics of being ‘anti-national’.” They claimed that NewsClick was targeted by the Indian govt for raising ‘their voice against the anti-China narrative.’

BreakThrough News: Neville Roy Singham-funded ‘media’ outlet which amplifies House of Singham-created pro-China propaganda

Notably, BreakThroughNews.org was registered online in December 2019. In March 2020, “Breakthrough / BT Media Inc.” was registered in Delaware as a new company. It got IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in June 2020 as Breakthrough BT Media Inc. Neville Roy Singham donated $1.1 million to BreakThrough BT Media Inc. in the name of ‘public service and medical/public services. While the outfit claims to be unbiased, it is a part of the International People’s Media Network, which regularly pushes pro-China propaganda.

BreakThrough News consistently produces and amplifies pro-Palestine, anti-Israel, pro-Venezuela/Maduro, pro-Cuba, and other such content, which are always aligned with China’s foreign policy interests and against those of the US.

The third Fox News report titled, “Shanghai sabotage: Inside Singham’s secret strategy to demonize America”, cites the example of CodePink activist Olivia DiNucci’s participation in pro-Cuba communist protest in Havana, the symbolism, including fist gestures, renaming of a boat as “Granma 2.0,” in a tribute to the yacht Fidel Castro’s guerrillas used to launch the Cuban Revolution in 1956, raising slogans as how all of its is an act, based on a pre-decided script. A BreakThrough News reporter was present at the event, recorded videos and published them on the propaganda outlet’s official social media handles as some sort of ‘revolutionary political resistance’ against a ‘fascist’ Trump regime. In no time, several major Communist propaganda outlets picked up the visuals and amplified the pro-Communist narrative around DiNucci’s activism.

"Trump thinks he can do anything, but the people are stronger."



The first Nuestra América flotilla vessel arrived in Cuba Tuesday with 14 tons of food and medicine and 73 solar panels. @ldejesusreyes reports from Havana. pic.twitter.com/7WvuEaYCJE — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) March 24, 2026

Basically, such protests are pro-Communist content generation theatrics. A protest is organised by Roy Singham network-linked entities and activists, it gets coverage, again from the same network’s media machinery, and then amplified via various channels as genuine activism and not what it actually is, a politically-ideologically-motivated gimmick which has the ultimate purpose of influencing policy decisions, villainising the state and garnering sympathy and support of Communists and by extension the CCP.

Meanwhile, in the second instalment of the five-part investigative series, Fox News reports, “Policymakers and law enforcement officials have gotten a glimpse into pieces of Singham’s influence, from anti-Israel protests in the U.S. to a propaganda machine in India and the hijacking of a labor union in South Africa. But the broader picture is more expansive: a transnational network buried in layer upon layer of companies entangled with shared leaders, shared addresses and a shared mission to spread Marxism and promote China as a global counterweight to the U.S. in a new Cold War.”

Giving away his personal ideology, Neville Roy Singham, appeared last year at a Shanghai Global South Academic Forum he co-sponsored alongside a CCP-linked East China Normal University, where his sister Shanti Marie Singham holds a key position, rebranded World War I as the “World Anti-Fascist War”, contending that somehow Soviet and Chinese forces bore the real ‘burden’ and paid the highest price.

Interestingly, Shanti Singham made significant financial contributions to the Parliamentary Action Committee (PAC) named New Yorkers for Lower Cost, which backed Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani during the last New York City mayoral elections. Shanti Singham contributed around $1,000 in June 2025, while her husband, Daniel Goodwin, donated $3,500. Goodwin previously served as the executive of Neville Roy Singham-owned Thoughtworks software company.

Being a CCP stooge, Roy Singham hailed Xi Jinping, denounced “rules-based international order” as lies, and advocated for a multipolar global order rooted in Mao Zedong’s teachings and Chinese multilateralism.

“When Western leaders invoke the World Anti-Fascist War to justify aggression, remember who actually fought and died. They claim to defend democracy, yet they allied with fascism until forced to fight. They promise to protect human rights while they let millions burn, preserving their strength. The Soviet and Chinese peoples saved humanity not through wealth but through sacrifice; not through superior resources but through superior strategy; not through the preservation of capital but through the mobilisation of the masses. Socialist peoples and leadership can defeat imperialism in any form – fascist then, hyper-imperialist now – despite every material disadvantage,” he said.

“If we want to, therefore, have a new world order that is based on multilateralism that President Xi and CPC and China have proposed, we have to undo the ideological damage that has been done by the narrative of World War II,” Roy Singham added.

Interestingly, the Fox News report highlights another example of how the House of Singham has created a direct pipeline from American tax-exempt dollars to Chinese propaganda factories. The report mentions that three US nonprofit organisations within the Roy Singham-led network sent $9.1 million across seven payments since 2021 to Shanghai Maku Cultural Communications Co., Ltd., which is a pro-CCP propaganda factory registered at Neville Roy Singham’s luxury building address and generating online content based on the CCP’s narratives.

Source: Fox News

Vijay Prashad, TriContinental, and NewsClick: Neville Roy Singham and his minions pushing pro-China propaganda in India

The Fox News investigation highlighted how Neville Roy Singham’s Justice and Education Fund donated $10.5 million to Delhi-based pro-China propaganda outlet, NewsClick.

“The government of India has sent Singham a criminal summons for alleged election interference, money laundering and terrorism, alleging he engaged in schemes to sow discord in India,” a Fox News report reads.

The Fox News reportage suggests that Vijay Prashad of TriContinental, a Massachusetts-based think tank, is quite an influential figure in the House of Singham network. OpIndia has previously reported on Vijay Prashad, TriContinental, and NewsClick’s anti-India shenanigans.

Tricontinental was one of the nonprofit companies that received funding from Neville Roy Singham and promoted Chinese propaganda. Neville Roy Singham is on the international advisory board of the said think-tank, accused of financing Chinese propaganda using American non-profit organisations. He is also the editor of Left Word Books and Chief Correspondent at Globetrotter.

Vijay Prashad is the nephew of Brinda Karat, a CPI(M) leader and wife of Prakash Karat, also a senior CPI(M) leader, whose email exchanges with Neville Roy Singham earlier revealed their close ties in the NewsClick Chinese funding scandal.

NewsClick first made headlines when it came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in 2021. The portal was reportedly accused of fraudulently receiving foreign funds amounting to around Rs. 38 crores. As a New York Times investigative report published in 2023 unravelled Roy Singham’s network’s alleged Chinese funding and propagandism, Vijay Prashad dubbed it “McCarthyism”.

Vijay Prashad has also been a council member of the Progressive International, an international organisation that mobilises leftist activists and groups globally. OpIndia earlier highlighted how this outfit persistently publishes propaganda articles and statements peddling the insidious Muslim victimhood narrative to slander the Modi government. The Progressive International hosts a dozen anti-India, particularly anti-Hindu propaganda pieces authored by notorious anti-Hindu and Islamic terror apologist elements like Harsh Mander. The Progressive International also has Islamo-leftist cheerleaders like Jayati Ghosh and former Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn as its council members.

Progressive International also has a Tides Foundation connection. The outfit has a pro-Hamas group, the Arab Resource and Organising Centre, as one of its members, which is sponsored by the Tides Foundation. Now, Tides Foundation has a Roy Singham-funded NewsClick connection.

Tides Foundation is notorious for funding several anti-Hindu, anti-India organisations and elements. The Foundation gave grants to Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), which has links to Islamists and Khalistanis, and was formed in 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) athe nd Organisation for Minorities of India (OFMI).

Tides also funded AMAN Public Charitable Trust (AMAN). This trust is connected to the NewsClick-China funding scandal, where it is alleged that Chinese entities funded NewsClick to disrupt Indian sovereignty.

The CCP stooge has also poured millions into various pro-China and anti-India propaganda outlets, including People’s Dispatch, where Vijay Prashad has contributed numerous articles.

People’s Dispatch, a media portal that touts itself to be an “international media project with the mission of bringing to the world voices from people’s movements and organisations across the globe.” In one of the articles from January 2020, Prashad has sympathised with the JNU protesters and inveighed against the Modi government.

Among Indians introduced by Neville Roy Singham to his larger team, who worked with Tricontinental, one of the nonprofits that the New York Times said was involved in pushing Chinese talking points, were Prabir Purkayastha, Srujana, Prasanth, and Vijay Prashad.

Prashad also has close ties with Urban Naxal P Sainath, whose propaganda portal PARI recently removed references to Singham after his connection with the Chinese propaganda arm had come to light.

Newsclick’s anti-Hindu bias is not hidden. Moreover, Newsclick is also under scrutiny for its alleged connections with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In 2023, an investigation by the New York Times uncovered an ecosystem of activist organisations, non-profits, shell corporations, and their intimate ties to China and Chinese propaganda, with Neville Roy Singham at its helm. A Delhi Police chargesheet filed in 2024 called the Chinese state the “ultimate paymaster”, with funds routed to stoke anti-India narratives, especially regarding Kashmir, and farmers’ protests. The case is ongoing in the court.

In 2021, OpIndia conducted a detailed investigation into the links of NewsClick and uncovered how it was linked to several individuals who regularly spew venom against India, from Urban Naxals to those like Teesta Setalvad, Abhisar Sharma and several others. That investigation by OpIndia can be read here.

Evidently, Neville Roy Singham’s operation is not a case of isolated philanthropy or personal ideological activism but a deliberate, Mao-inspired transnational apparatus that essentially weaponises nonprofit laws and digital media to export Communist ideology and launder CCP-aligned narratives via seemingly ‘independent’ channels. While the CIA deploys ideological mercenaries, the CCP has cultivated its ‘intellectual’ assets within rival countries, undermining the very core on which democracies like the US and India stand.