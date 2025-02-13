Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United States met with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at Blair House in Washington, DC on Thursday.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials were present during the meeting, which was held ahead of PM Modi’s bilateral with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with United States National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and had a “meaningful exchange of views” on deepening strategic ties between India and the US and addressing global security challenges.

PM Modi said Waltz has always been a great friend of India. Terming defence, technology and security as “important aspects” of the relationship between India and the US, the Prime Minister said that his discussion with Waltz were held around these issues.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Had a fruitful meeting with NSA @michaelgwaltz. He has always been a great friend of India. Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share details regarding the meeting between Waltz and PM Modi.

PM Modi, who arrived in the US on Wednesday (local time), is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House. This is PM Modi’s first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term. The two leaders have held spoken twice since November 2024. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration of Trump in January.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials PM Modi at the airport. Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with the US President and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi landed in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France, where he attended various programmes ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. During his visit, he held a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance.

