‘Separatism history in Kashmir’: Amit Shah hails decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated groups to sever ties with separatism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated organizations to break away from separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a “significant victory” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and united India.

Shah’s reaction came soon after the significant development came to the fore with the two organizations affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference announcing their decision to sever ties with separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism,” Shah expressed his views through his ‘X’ handle.

“I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.”

The two Hurriyat-linked groups’ decision is seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the Union Territory. Over the past few years, the government has implemented a series of measures to curb separatist activities, including strict enforcement of anti-terror laws and socio-economic reforms.

Officials believe this development signals a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s political scenario, paving the way for further integration and peace.

