Wednesday, June 18, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Separatism history in Kashmir': Amit Shah hails decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated groups to sever...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Separatism history in Kashmir’: Amit Shah hails decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated groups to sever ties with separatism

Shah's reaction came soon after the significant development came to the fore with the two organizations affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference announcing their decision to sever ties with separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI
Amit Shah Hurriyat
Amit Shah (Image Source: The Hawk)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated organizations to break away from separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a “significant victory” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and united India.

Shah’s reaction came soon after the significant development came to the fore with the two organizations affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference announcing their decision to sever ties with separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism,” Shah expressed his views through his ‘X’ handle.

“I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.”

The two Hurriyat-linked groups’ decision is seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the Union Territory. Over the past few years, the government has implemented a series of measures to curb separatist activities, including strict enforcement of anti-terror laws and socio-economic reforms.

Officials believe this development signals a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s political scenario, paving the way for further integration and peace.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi’s phone conversation with Donald Trump after G7 Summit: 7 Reasons why it was a masterclass in power and poise

Sanghamitra -

Paperless census, caste data to be collected, employment details to be recorded: Know all about the population census and how it will be carried...

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know Iran and Israel were once strategic allies? Read what transformed the alliance into a battle for survival

Jinit Jain -

Congress spreads lies over caste census, gets fact checked by PIB: Is Rahul Gandhi’s party getting frustrated after their favourite political issue was snatched...

Shraddha Pandey -

Calcutta HC stays West Bengal’s new OBC list notification: Read how Mamata’s move opens a backdoor for religion-based quotas

Amit Kelkar -

4% Pakistanis responsible for 64% cases of child sexual abuse in the UK’s Rotherham alone, says new report, still fails to name ‘Pakistani Muslims’...

Shraddha Pandey -

Operation Rising Lion and the strategic collapse of Iran: West Asia stands at the cusp of a major change, as does the world

OpIndia Staff -

Chokalinga Chittibabu – DMK leader who was tortured to death for trying to save MK Stalin in prison during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency: Stalin’s alliance...

Anurag -

Donald Trump, first of his name, lord of empty promises: How the world has grown weary of America’s blustering braggart-in-chief

Jinit Jain -

Leela Samson, a Gandhi family loyalist, apologises for defaming Kalakshetra student as ‘mistress’ of a teacher who was accused of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com