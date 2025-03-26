The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice regarding a petition challenging the election of AAP leader Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency in the recent Assembly elections, alleging her involvement in corrupt practices.

Atishi defeated the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

According to the petition, Atishi is accused of engaging in the corrupt practice of “bribery” as defined under Section 123(1)(A) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The bench of Justice Jyoti Singh, after noting the submission, sought responses from Atishi, the Returning Officer, the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the Delhi Police in the matter.

The court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Returning Officer, and the Delhi Police to preserve all records related to the Kalkaji constituency elections, whose results were declared on February 9.

During the hearing, the counsels for the Returning Officer and the ECI argued that established legal precedent states neither the ECI nor the Returning Officer can be made a party in an election petition.

The court, while seeking their responses, stated that it would allow the ECI and the Returning Officer to raise this objection in their replies.

The petition, filed by two voters naming Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana from the constituency, alleges that Atishi engaged in “corrupt practices.

The petitioners claim that, on the eve of polling, individuals closely associated with Atishi were apprehended with Rs 5 lakhs in cash, allegedly following her instructions to bribe voters and secure their support.

Additionally, the plea asserts that Atishi, with her approval, allowed AAP party workers to disseminate “fabricated videos” containing false accusations that certain individuals were involved in “hooliganism” in Kalkaji under the orders of BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

The plea states that the petitioner lodged a complaint against Atishi at the Govind Puri Police Station on January 8, 2025.

The petitioner accused Atishi of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and improperly using an official government vehicle for political campaigning on behalf of Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The petitioners urged the Delhi Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action.

