Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, on Monday, filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others accused in connection with the offences of gang rape and murder of his daughter.

Satish Salian’s advocate, Nilesh Ojha, said that the complaint had been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police, and the accused in the case, include Aaditya Thackeray, former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, Officer Sachin Vaze and actor Aditya Pancholi.

“Today, we have filed a written complaint to the CP office and the JCP Crime accepted it and this complaint is the FIR now… The accused are Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and Rhea Chakraborty are all accused in this FIR…Parambir Singh was the main mastermind for the coverup in this case… He did a press conference and fabricated lies to save Aaditya Thackeray…All the details are in the FIR… NCB’s investigation paper proves that Aaditya Thackeray was involved in a drug business, that detail has been mentioned in this FIR,” the advocate told reporters.

He further alleged that Parambir Singh was the “main mastermind” behind the “coverup” in this case back in 2020.

Ojha also alleged that Aaditya Thackeray is linked with a “drug cartel”, which he said is also mentioned in the complaint.

“Aaditya Thackeray is the main accused in this gangrape and murder case. Uddhav Thackeray is the main accused of misuse of power for the coverup… Aaditya Thackeray is found in the drug cartel and this is in the official records of NCB. We have also mentioned this in the complaint… Today, we will also release some pictures in support of this,” he added.

Earlier, Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter’s death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

This development came on the heels of the CBI reportedly submitting a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

According to sources, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh’s death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

