During her address at the Kellogg College, Oxford University in London yesterday (27th March), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was heckled by members of the Student Federation of India (SFI, student wing of the CPI(M). The SFI members protested and raised placards during her speech on ‘Social Development- Girl Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal’.

Struggling to maintain calm as the protesters bombarded her with questions and slogans, Banerjee responded, “Don’t do politics here, this is not a platform for politics. Go to my state and do politics with me”. The protesters raised several issues, including the lack of industrialization in West Bengal, the RG Kar College rape case, and the Jadavpur University incident.

“Speak a little louder, I cannot hear you. I will listen to everything you have to say. Do you know that this case is pending? The responsibility of investigating this case is now in the hands of the Central government, the case is no longer in our hands,” Banerjee said on the RG Kar case.

BIG NEWS: In name of free speech the Left's SFI hecked & muzzled Bengal CM giving her a taste of JNU, Jhadavpur Univ culture at Oxford. Speech turned into a testy face off. Irony is TMC has praised this intolerance for another PoV in the past. pic.twitter.com/ldiXrPv3M5 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) March 28, 2025

Addressing the protesters as ‘brother’, Banerjee asked them not to do politics. “Don’t lie. I have sympathy for you. But instead of making this a platform for politics, go to Bengal and tell your party to strengthen itself so that they can fight with us,” she said. “Don’t disrespect your institution by insulting me. I have come here as a representative of the country. Don’t insult your country,” she added.

When the protesters asked her about the lack of industrialisation in West Bengal, Banerjee said, “That is wrong. Tata Cognizant…Please realise…they have already started Tata Cognizant…they have set up their industry in Kharagpur”.

Protests were held during Mamata Banerjee's speech at Kellogg College, Oxford this evening, disrupting the event. pic.twitter.com/uovvF08Xo1 — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) March 28, 2025

Some of the placards highlighted the issue of pre-poll violence in West Bengal and the killing of Hindus. A few of the protesters were also heard asking about the killings of Hindus in her state. However, Banerjee kept dodging the questions and kept expressing gratitude for being invited to the institution. Calling herself a ‘Royal Bengal Tiger’, she said that she did not care for anyone. “You have encouraged me to come back here again and again. Remember, Didi does not care about anyone. Didi walks like a Royal Bengal Tiger. If you can catch me, catch me!” she said.

Later on, the All India Trinamool Congress posted on X praising Banerjee for her courage in front of protesters. “She doesn’t flinch. She doesn’t falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Smt. @MamataOfficial is a Royal Bengal Tiger! ” read the post.

চিত্ত যেথা ভয়শূন্য, উচ্চ যেথা শির



She doesn’t flinch. She doesn’t falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Smt. @MamataOfficial is a Royal Bengal Tiger!#DidiAtOxford pic.twitter.com/uqrck6sjFd — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 27, 2025

A statement was issued by the SFI later taking the responsibility for the protests. “SFI-UK held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee’s speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called…In support of the students and working masses of West Bengal, SFI-UK raised its voice in opposition to Mamata Banerjee and the TMC’s corrupt, undemocratic rule,” the statement read.