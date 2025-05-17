Mian Shehbaz, you can mimic Modi—but where will you find his courage? Adampur and Pasrur revealed a new India, as Pakistan watched in defeat

There is only a year’s age difference between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif. But the impact that Narendra Modi creates with his presence is unmatched by Sharif. This difference was evident during Narendra Modi’s visit to the Indian Air Force’s Adampur airbase and Sharif’s visit to Sialkot’s Pasrur army cantonment imitating Modi.

PM Modi visited Adampur Airbase, showed S-400 and MIG 29

Pakistan ran a propaganda that in response to ‘Operation Sindoor’ it has destroyed the Adampur airbase of the Indian Air Force located in Punjab. Besides, a rumour was also spread that Pakistan has also damaged the air defence system S-400 deployed at this base. Notably, that Pakistan had also tried to target this airbase during the wars of 1965, 1971 and 1999, but failed.

PM Modi among the soldiers at Adampur Airbase on 13 May 2025, Mig-29 seen standing on the runway behind (Photo courtesy: X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi at Adampur Airbase on May 13, 2025, S-400 seen in the background (Photo courtesy: pib.gov.in)

After the ceasefire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Adampur airbase and demolished all the propaganda of Pakistan in front of the world. During this time, the world also saw the S-400, which Pakistan claimed to have damaged. The MIG-29 was also seen on the runway, which was claimed to be destroyed. During this time, the gestures, enthusiasm and conversation of everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the soldiers were telling the story of the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Along with this, they were also exposing the lies of Pakistan.

Shahbaz Sharif went to the army camp and showed the tank

Imitating PM Modi, Shahbaz Sharif also visited the Pasrur army cantonment in Sialkot, located in his country’s Punjab province. But he could not muster the courage to visit any of the airbases that were destroyed by the Indian Army under ‘Operation Sindoor’, bringing Pakistan to its knees.

Pakistan, which harboured the illusion of being the ‘king of the skies’ based on AI generated pictures, could not display anything during this visit to show the world the capability of its army. The most ridiculous thing was that the Pakistani Prime Minister got himself photographed climbing on a tank to give a message about the battle in which fighter planes, missiles, drones , UAVs , air defense systems were used.

Niether India nor Pakistan used tanks in this military escalation. It is beyond comprehension why Pakistan displayed it as a symbol? Does this mean that after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has nothing left other than tanks, to send a message of its military capability to the world?

PM Modi’s direct message, Sharif’s clichéd remarks

We will take revenge from India – this has been the catchphrase of Pakistan’s politics and army since its birth. Despite defeat in the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971, 1999 and the partition of the country, Pakistan could not move beyond this one line. Many generations of Pakistan were destroyed talking about taking revenge, after that whether it was surgical strike or air strike or ‘Operation Sindoor’, India continuously attacked Pakistan in its own territory, but it could not move beyond this one line.

मंत्री तो मंत्री ऐसा लगता की इस देश का प्रधानमंत्री भी सूखा नशा लेता है!

जिसके 9 आतंकी ठिकाने उड़े,

11 एयर बेस धराशाई हुए, एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम चूर चूर हो गया, हाइब्रिड वॉर फेयर के चीनी और तुर्की ड्रोन कटी पतंग की तरह गिर गए , आतंकी ठिकाने में 100 और वर्दी में 40 मरे , वह बदला पूरा… pic.twitter.com/eWvihYoSxx — Madhurendra kumar मधुरेन्द्र कुमार (@Madhurendra13) May 15, 2025

Even after climbing on the tank, Shahbaz Sharif, who was tired, could not go beyond the dialogue ‘You have taken revenge for the 1971 war in this war’. When the Prime Minister of a country, in whose territory India entered and destroyed everything from terrorist hideouts to airbases, made its air defence system and weapons blunt, whose drones and missiles were shot down by the Indian Army like kites, boasts of taking revenge, then confidence is neither visible in his gestures nor in his words. This was also reflected in this address of Sharif. Trust cannot be created from the dead confidence of a defeated army. Therefore, it is not surprising to see the Pakistani soldiers looking lethargic in the videos of Sharif’s visit.

Interacted with the air warriors and soldiers at AFS Adampur. Their courage and professionalism in protecting our nation are commendable. https://t.co/hFjkVIUl8o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

In contrast to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech was a proclamation of ‘New India’. His every word was in praise of Operation Sindoor and the valour of the Indian Army. His gestures and the slogans of Bharat Mata during his speech were telling the level of morale and self-confidence of India.

He said;

India’s Laxman Rekha against terrorism is now very clear. If there is any terror attack again, India will give a strong and befitting reply. We have seen this during the surgical strike, during the air strike, and now Operation Sindoor is India’s new normal. India has now decided three principles. First – If there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own way, on our own terms, at our own time. Second – India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third – We will not see the government that patronizes terrorism and the masters of terrorism as separate. The world is also moving forward by understanding this new form of India, this new system.

Sharif copied PM Modi, but could not follow that line

Like every word of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, the message of his visit to Adampur is also clear. Adampur is a symbol of a strong India, which can postpone its military action on the request of a terrorist nation. But which also has the courage to give a befitting reply to terrorist activity or military audacity on its own terms and in its own way. It shows that it is in favour of peace, but also knows very well how to destroy the enemy.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif’s words are as old, worn out and confused as Pakistan. The messages of his visit are as energy-less as the condition of the Pakistani army.

(This article is a translation of the original article published at OpIndia Hindi.)