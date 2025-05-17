Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsShashi Tharoor stands by decision to lead MP delegation despite Congress objection, says party...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Shashi Tharoor stands by decision to lead MP delegation despite Congress objection, says party leadership entitled to opinion of his abilities

Tharoor stated that he will diligently fulfill his assigned responsibilities, emphasizing that while the party leadership is entitled to its opinions, his commitment remains steadfast.

ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead one of the seven delegations of project for the India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism. Tharoor stated that he will diligently fulfill his assigned responsibilities, emphasizing that while the party leadership is entitled to its opinions, his commitment remains steadfast.

“My party leadership is entitled to its opinion of my abilities or lack thereof, and I think that is really for them to explain. I have absolutely no comment to make on that. I am honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility, and I will fulfil that responsibility just as I have fulfilled every responsibility entrusted to me in my rather long working life, whether at the United Nations or in the Congress Party…We have a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Monday and Tuesday on various issues, including this particular issue. Certainly, I informed them (the party) of the first call I got, which was two days ago. I also mentioned to the parliamentary affairs minister that I assumed that he would be talking to the party leaderships of opposition parties, and he assured me that he would be. I found it entirely appropriate, as I said, that the country should rally together on this particularly important issue…,” he said.

Tharoor expressed his commitment to the cause, and emphasised that the mission transcends party politics and reflects national unity.

“As a citizen, being called upon to serve the nation at a time of crisis is a matter of duty for all of us. It is an honour that I’ve been asked to lead the delegation, and I look forward to playing my part. I had no hesitation in accepting the kind invitation of the government,” he said.

“To my mind, this has nothing to do with party politics. It’s all to do with what our country has been through in recent times and the need for us to present a united front…It is a good reflection of national unity at a time when unity is important,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government for not accepting all the names given by Congress party, and said that this is “dishonest on the government’s part.”

This comes after the government named Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the list of 7 MPs who would represent India at world forums, where they would brief world leaders on Operation Sindoor.

“We were asked for names. We expected that the names we had given would be included. We hoped that the names given by the party would be included. But when we saw the press release of PIB, we were surprised. I cannot say what will happen now. Asking four names, giving four names, and announcing another name is dishonest on the government’s part. It is possible that’ Mr Rijiju had talked to Rahul ji and Kharge even after the government had made up their mind, but I am giving him the benefit of the doubt. But what happened is dishonest. We are not going to change these four names,” Jairam Ramesh said.

The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India’s precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

After a failed meeting with Russian President Putin over Ukraine war, Donald Trump once again says he ended India-Pakistan war in a bid to...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand cabinet approves bill to give minority status to non-Muslim educational institutions, Madrasa Act to be repealed

ANI -

The Wire ropes in Bangladeshi writer to distort Partition of India as ‘social justice’ for Muslims: Read how Islamic bigots justify 1921 Moplah genocide...

Shriti Sagar -

Putin asks for entire Donetsk region in meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy refuses the demand: Read why both Russia and Ukraine stake claim to it...

OpIndia Staff -

Massive cloudburst in Kathua claims the lives of 4 people, rescue operations underway: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Dharmasthala ‘Mass Burial’ allegations turn out to be a big hoax as nothing found after digging 17 places, politics heats up on the issue...

OpIndia Staff -

American hypocrisy exposed: Putin reveals US-Russia bilateral trade expanded by 20 per cent even as Trump imposes tariffs on India for Russian oil imports

Jinit Jain -

The role of political Islam, use of violence by Muslim League, responsibility of the Congress and more: NCERT releases special module on Partition Horrors

OpIndia Staff -

Partition’s forgotten truth: How ‘secular progressives’ were hunted down in Pakistan

Anurag Mishra -

The Bengal Files trailer launch cancelled in Kolkata as TMC alleges the movie to be ‘Propaganda’, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri calls it dictatorship

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com