Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAmid calls to boycott Turkey over support to Pakistan, X account of Turkish news...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Amid calls to boycott Turkey over support to Pakistan, X account of Turkish news broadcaster ‘TRT World’ withheld in India

TRT World has been known for giving space to anti-India sentiment.

ANI

In a series of swift action against certain media outlets peddling propaganda and misinformation against India, the X account of Turkish news broadcaster, TRT World has been withheld in India, as observed on Wednesday.

Upon opening the account of TRT World, the following message is displayed–“Account Withheld”

“@trtworldhas been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand”

TRT World has been known for giving space to anti-India sentiment.

This follows after the call given in recent times for a boycott on Turkish products and services after Turkish origin military equipments such as Asisguard Songar model drones were found to have been deployed against India by Pakistan during its attack on civilian and military infrastructure of India in the wake of Operation Sindoor launched by India, targeting nine key terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), avenging the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following Turkey’s open support for Pakistan amid recent tensions between India and its neighbour, a widespread “Ban Turkey” movement has emerged in many places across the country.

The ban on the Turkish broadcaster’s X account follows suit after the account of the Chinese state-run propaganda mouthpiece, Global Times, was also withheld in India.

Earlier on May 8, Social media platform X had received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees, a statement by the Global Government Affairs said.

The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users.

On May 7, India’s Embassy in China had rebuked the Chinese media outlet Global Times for reporting that Pakistan’s military shot down an Indian fighter jet and advised verifying facts and sources before publishing such reports.

“Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Embassy of India in Beijing, China, said on X.

India has categorically rejected Pakistan’s malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian

During his visit to the Adampur Airbase, PM Modi had said, “”Despite Pakistan’s many efforts, our airbases, or our other defence infrastructure, have not been harmed. And the credit for this goes to all of you, and I am proud of all of you, every soldier deployed on the border, every person associated with this operation deserves credit for this”.

Previously, India had announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

The action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).Following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the accounts of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been suspended in India.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Dharmasthala ‘Mass Burial’ allegations turn out to be a big hoax as nothing found after digging 17 places, politics heats up on the issue...

OpIndia Staff -

American hypocrisy exposed: Putin reveals US-Russia bilateral trade expanded by 20 per cent even as Trump imposes tariffs on India for Russian oil imports

Jinit Jain -

The role of political Islam, use of violence by Muslim League, responsibility of the Congress and more: NCERT releases special module on Partition Horrors

OpIndia Staff -

Partition’s forgotten truth: How ‘secular progressives’ were hunted down in Pakistan

Anurag Mishra -

The Bengal Files trailer launch cancelled in Kolkata as TMC alleges the movie to be ‘Propaganda’, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri calls it dictatorship

OpIndia Staff -

Noida to Delhi Airport in 20 minutes: Read all about the UER II project that will ease travel in the National Capital Region

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj woman says, “I am a Hindu, I don’t want to become Muslim,” accuses brother of forcing the family to convert after...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: 18, including data thieves and crypto converters, held after a 6 month long police operation as crackdown on cybercrime continues

ANI -

‘Supreme Court cannot amend the Constitution or defeat the intent of the Constitution makers’, Union Govt warns of constitutional chaos over SC fixing time...

OpIndia Staff -

No permission to do Puja, but enough space to offer Namaz: How CPIM has different rules for Hindus and Muslims in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com