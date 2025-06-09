In India, the anti-Hindu gang often conspires to sow division within the Hindu community, and for this, their first weapon is to incite Dalits. The anti-Hindu cabal employs myriad tactics to make Dalits feel that they are not a part of Hindu community.

In such a case, if a Dalit Hindu girl starts her speech in the United Nations with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, then it is natural for self-declared ‘Thekedars’ of Dalits to fear that their foundations will be shaken. This, however, is not a hypothetical scenario but a real incident involving a Dalit Hindu girl, Rohini Ghavari Valmiki.

Rohini’s father was a sanitation worker in Indore, however, she received a scholarship of Rs 1 crore for PhD in Switzerland. Dr Rohini Ghavari Valmiki, who runs ‘Janpower Foundation’, is also a social worker. Rohini, however, is in news these days not for her academic achievements but for some other reason.

Rohini is quite vocal against a Member of Parliament. The said MP is known for the blue gamchha (scarf), runs his own political party in the name of India’s most famous Dalit icon and enjoys Y+ security. If you go through Dr Rohini Ghavari Valmiki’s social media handle, you will know very well about that newly elected MP.

Rohini has also released several videos of the MP, in some of which he is seen lying on the ground and apologizing, while in some he is seen crying. Many chats have also gone viral, in which he is not tired of praising Rohini.

Rohini Ghavari Valmiki set to file FIR against blue gamchhadhari MP

In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, Rohini said that due to legal advice, she is not able to connect with media organizations through video, but after the FIR is filed, she will soon speak out and make some new revelations. She is also going to knock the doors of the court. Dr. Rohini Ghavari has been vocal against the said MP even before this and has accused him of ruining the lives of many girls.

Rohini had told how the MP (he was not an MP then, he was an activist) played with the dignity of many girls by hiding the fact of his marriage . While talking to OpIndia, Dr. Rohini Ghavari also divulged how all sorts of tactics were used to defame her and to prove her a liar in front of the Valmiki society and by putting pressure on her, those posts were deleted from X. She told that she is still being threatened, the MP is telling his people that nothing will happen to him, the girl will ruin her own career.

However, Rohini remains adamant and said that even if she has to go to jail, she is not sad, she wants to become an example for all the women of this country that you have to fight against the atrocities happening to you without getting scared. Rohini says that initially she thought that this matter should not be given much importance because she had the idea of ​​Dalit unity in mind, she was afraid that this will break the Dalit unity. Let us tell you that while the accused MP belongs to the Jatav community, Rohini belongs to the Valmiki community.

Dr Rohini Ghavari aggressively backs her allegations against the blue gamchhadhari MP

Rohini has been quite aggressive for the past one week. She has used all these words for the MP – deceptive, traitor, tainted, mean, impotent, useless. You can understand from this how aggressively she is fighting her battle. While talking to OpIndia, Dr Rohini that she is angry, and the Valmiki community stands with her. She said that the public judges everyone, earlier she thought that the society itself will do justice, that is why she did not adopt any legal process – but, not anymore. During this time, she also seems angry with the because she feels that in this struggle till now she has been defamed, slandered and many unpleasant things have been said about her.

What is Dr. Rohini Ghavari’s ideology? When OpIndia questioned Dr Rohini about her ideology, she called herself an Ambedkarite, but at the same time says that she does not divide the people of India into different castes. When she looks from abroad, she feels every Indian is her own. She is irritated by words like ‘Manuvadi’ and looks at Brahmins with respect. She has once told that it was a Brahmin teacher of hers who informed her about the scholarship in Switzerland, when she was new there, it was a Brahmin friend who made her comfortable, it was also a Brahmin who showed her the way to the UN. She says that dedication and unity are important for her, when she can live and eat comfortably with foreign friends abroad – then why not with countrymen?

Which ‘big parties’ support the MP?

Dr. Rohini Ghavari feels that the said MP has the support of some big political parties as well. However, she is confident that once his real character is revealed, these political parties will be ashamed of associating themselves with such a tainted person and they will distance themselves from him. Many people from India have called her and asked her to file an FIR so that they can raise their voice for justice. Protests will start as soon after an FIR is filed against the blue gamchhadhari MP. Many activists from the Brahmin community have also assured her of support. Rohini, who has once represented India thrice in the UN’s ‘World Parliament’, had given many arguments defending the construction of the Ram temple.

चंद्रशेखर की राजनीति से ख़ुद चंद्रशेखर के अलावा आज तक किसी को कोई फ़ायदा नहीं हुआ बल्कि हज़ारो युवाओं का भविष्य बर्बाद हुआ है जो रोते रहते है यह फ़ोन तक नहीं उठाता !! इसकी राजनीति से समाज का बहुत नुक़सान हुआ है यह ख़ुद जानता है !!

एक अच्छा लीडर लोगो का हित पहले देखता है ख़ुद का… pic.twitter.com/XBOm1lA7Hg — Dr. Rohini Ghavari ( रोहिणी ) (@DrRohinighavari) June 8, 2025

While what happens after Dr Rohini Ghavari Valmiki files a police complaint against the said MP and approaches the court remains to be seen, it is clear that the newly-elected MP is not having a good time. Dr Rohini is also sharing the stories of some other girls on social media so that she can confirm her allegations. She is not in a mood to back down now. Rohini expressed her anger about Indian laws as well because she believes that in Switzerland, even if someone stares at her in a wrong way, action will be taken against him. But Rohini does not want to discuss this by saying that she does not want to say anything negative about her country.