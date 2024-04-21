On 21st April, a girl from the Valmiki community, Rohini Ghavari, levelled serious allegations against Bhim Army’s chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’. Ghavari, who is pursuing PhD in Switzerland, accused Chandrashekhar of playing with the lives of many girls. Notably, Ghavari has already revealed that she was in a relationship with Chandrashekhar. She is the daughter of a sanitation worker from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Chandrashekhar is contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Nagina constituency, Uttar Pradesh.

Ghavari released a video of herself on a video call with Chandrashekhar where he was seen crying. In the post, she said that he showed “fake tears” and forced many girls to trust him. According to her, it was her mistake to consider Ravan a true revolutionary and stand with him. She alleged that Chandrashekhar had proved her false in front of the society for which she was considering staying abroad.

यही झूठे आंशू दिखा दिखा कर मुझे विश्वास करने पर मजबूर कर दिया !! मेरी गलती सिर्फ़ इतनी थी की मैंने इन्हें सच्चा आंदोलनकारी इंसान मान लिया और साथ देने खड़ी हो गई !!

जिस समाज से में इतना प्यार करती हूँ विदेश में रहकर भी उनके लिए सोचती हूँ उन्ही नज़रों में मुझे झूठा साबित कर दिया… pic.twitter.com/udq9jpwySj — Rohini Ghavari ( रोहिणी ) (@RohiniGhavari11) April 21, 2024

She added that she has paid the price of being a truthful girl and only she can understand the pain she went through while living alone in a foreign country. She said, “Now I will never be able to trust any man in life, so I am very far from things like marriage and relationships. Now my remaining life is dedicated to the country and society. I am tired of enduring false allegations, whenever I do something good, people start accusing me. I am getting a good punishment for being a girl. As the whole society is becoming foolish, I have also become one. I had sacrificed with the thought that we would both do something good for society by staying together.”

Ghavari alleged that Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ played with the honour of many girls by hiding his marriage. She said that even a “woman” supported him in this because of the crores of rupees he was receiving for his “movement”. She added that if his reality had been made public earlier, many innocent girls’ lives would have been saved from getting ruined.

शादी छुपा कर ना जाने कितनी बहन बेटियों की इज़्ज़त के साथ खेलता रहा यह आदमी और यह औरत भी इसकी इस नौटंकी में शामिल रही क्योंकि करोड़ों रुपए जो मिल रहे थे इस आंदोलन से !!

पहले पता होता तो ना जाने कितनी मासूम लड़कियों की ज़िंदगी बर्बाद होने से बच जाती !!

झूठे आंशू दिखा दिखा कर समाज… — Rohini Ghavari ( रोहिणी ) (@RohiniGhavari11) April 21, 2024

In another post, she alleged she was getting attacked for her statements. She alleged that people were accusing her of being linked to BJP/RSS and taking money [for making statements]. She further questioned why she was not getting support from the men of her community. She said, “Don’t say anything before elections. Don’t say anything after elections. Just keep quiet. Just because he is the leader of the community”. She added, “Why can’t you see my pain? Why am I being portrayed as wrong?”

पिछले दो महीने से लोग सार्वजनिक मुझे नीचा दिखाने का कोई मौक़ा नहीं छोड़ रहे थे कभी BJP RSS में जाने का आरोप कभी पैसों का आरोप थक गई हूँ मैं सुन सुन के !!

मेरा समाज इस आदमी से सवाल क्यों नहीं करता किसने दिया है इसे अधिकार की किसी की भी ज़िंदगी आंदोलन के नाम पर बर्बाद करेगा और फिर… — Rohini Ghavari ( रोहिणी ) (@RohiniGhavari11) April 21, 2024

Who is Rohini Ghavari?

Rohini Ghavari is a girl from the Valmiki community pursuing PhD in Switzerland. Recently, she made a post explaining how different people, including teachers, professors and her friend from the Brahmin community helped her achieve what she has achieved to date. She said her teacher Sharma Sir informed her about the scholarship which made it possible for her to go to Switzerland for a PhD. Furthermore, her friend in Switzerland who is also from the Brahmin community never let her feel alone. She then mentioned a Pandit uncle who informed her about the opportunity to speak at the UN.

ब्राह्मणों का मेरे एक दलित वाल्मीकि बेटी के जीवन योगदान अब सुनो !!

1 – मुझे इस 1 करोड़ की स्कॉलरशिप के बारे में जानकारी देने वाले पूरी प्रकिया में मुझे मार्गदर्शन देने वाले मेरे शर्मा सर का शुक्रिया !!

2 – स्विट्ज़रलैंड आने के बाद बनी मेरी सबसे पहली दोस्त जिसने मुझे यहाँ की लाइफ… pic.twitter.com/ZBziYghNSa — Rohini Ghavari ( रोहिणी ) (@RohiniGhavari11) April 18, 2024

In Geneva, Ghavari not only spread awareness about education but also raised a voice for the Dalit community. The Indian government awarded her a scholarship of Rs 1 crore for her studies. While foreign institutions portray India in a wrong way, Ghavari did her best to expose the anti-India elements by informing how Dalit students study in foreign universities with the help of the Indian government.