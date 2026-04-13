Nashik TCS scandal: Sexual relations on pretext of marriage, sexual advances at office, derogatory remarks on Hindu deities; read how Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar and Nida Khan targeted Hindu woman – FIR details

A massive sexual harassment and conversion racket has been exposed in Nashik, Maharashtra. According to media reports, the racket was underway for four years at the BPO unit of one of the biggest tech firms in India, Tata Consultancy Services, TCS. Six Muslim employees working as team leaders and two women, including a Muslim, have been accused of forcing Hindu women to convert to Islam, offer namaz and eat beef.

The accused have been identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh, Nida Khan and Ashwini Chainani. The victims in the case have accused Nida Khan, the HR Manager, of telling the victims to remain calm and gaslighting them into believing that such practices were normal in multinational companies.

The first FIR in the matter was registered on 23rd March at Deolali Camp Police Station in Nashik. After the registration of the FIR, women cops went undercover in the company to investigate the matter. As the investigation revealed the nexus, more victims came forward. So far, nine FIRs have been registered in the matter. OpIndia accessed several FIRs, including the first one that laid the foundation of the expose.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Hindu woman against Danish Sheikh, Tausif Akhtar and Nida Khan.

Source: Nashik Police

Initially, the FIR was registered under Sections 69, 75, 299 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BNS, and Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(1)(w)(ii), 3(2)(va), 3(2)(v) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act were added later.

Source: Nashik Police

According to the FIR, the complainant is a 23 year old Hindu woman working as an associate at TCS Nashik. In her complaint, she stated that she first met Danish Sheikh in January 2022 at Lavit Market in Deolali Camp. The two developed friendly relations after discovering that they had graduated from the same college. Danish reportedly told her that he worked at TCS and assured her that he could help her secure a job at the company.

Later, in July 2022, Danish called her to Khandoba Tekdi in Deolali Camp where he demanded physical relations and forcibly kissed her. When she resisted, he expressed his intention to marry her. The complainant stated that after she completed her BCA degree, she appeared for an interview at TCS on his suggestion and was selected for the post of Associate. Danish was already working in the same company and after she joined, interactions between them increased.

The complainant further stated that Danish’s associates, Tausif Akhtar and Nida Khan, were also part of the same group. They frequently interacted with the complainant. During this period, the accused attempted to influence her religious beliefs. The complainant stated that they repeatedly told her that Islam was superior to Hinduism. They also made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities.

According to the FIR, Nida Khan and Tausif allegedly told the complainant that the Shivling represented male genitalia and that worshipping it was obscene. Danish Sheikh allegedly made objectionable remarks about Lord Krishna and Draupadi, which the complainant said hurt her religious sentiments.

Furthermore, in August 2024, Danish Sheikh reportedly took the complainant to Hotel Anand Resort on Trimbak Road without prior information and forced her into physical relations. The complainant stated that Tausif later came to know about the relationship and threatened to inform her family unless she agreed to his demand for physical relations.

She said in her complaint that Tausif repeatedly caught hold of her in the office lobby and pantry and made sexual advances which caused embarrassment and distress. The complainant further stated that the accused continued to speak against Hindu religion and attempted to persuade her to accept Islam. Simultaneously, he maintained physical proximity with her.

In February 2026, a woman named Mahirin contacted the complainant and informed her that she was the wife of Danish and that he had two children. When the complainant confronted Danish, he admitted that he had no intention of marrying her.

The complainant stated that between July 2022 and February 2026, Danish, Tausif and Nida made objectionable statements about Hindu deities and hurt the religious sentiments of the complainant. Danish established physical relations on the pretext of marriage despite being already married. Tausif continuously made sexual advances in the office premises.

Danish filed bail plea, hearing in May

During research, OpIndia found that Danish has already filed a bail plea in the Nashik Road Sessions Court. Advocate Deore Prashant A is representing him in the matter. The plea was filed on 9th April and on 10th April the court heard the matter. The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi, who directed the police and the prosecutor to file their response, and ordered the applicant to provide copies of the plea to the concerned side. Next date of the bail plea is 2nd May 2026.

Source: Nashik Road Sessions Court

The allegations in the FIR also point towards a pattern often seen in similar cases, where Hindu women are allegedly lured into relationships on the pretext of marriage and later subjected to physical exploitation. In several such cases, it has emerged that the accused were already married. In hundreds of documented instances, the accused have also been found to have concealed their Muslim identity while befriending Hindu women, only to later reveal their identity and allegedly blackmail them using obscene images and videos. Such cases, investigators have noted, often involve coercion, emotional manipulation and pressure to convert after the relationship has been established.

OpIndia has accessed multiple FIRs in the matter and more details will follow in separate reports.