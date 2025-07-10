In Assam’s Goalpara, a Muslim youth named Shahabuddin Ali smashed multiple idols at a Durga Temple complex. The accused Muslim man vandalised a total of five idols in the Shiva Temple, Maa Manasa Temple, and Durga Temple inside the temple complex. While Ali has been arrested, it is suspected that there were more people involved in the crime.

News coming in from #Goalpara district of #Assam.



Last night(08.07.2025), Islamist Sahabuddin Ali attacked a Durga Temple. Sahabuddin Ali broke the Murti of Maa Durga into pieces.



Local Hindus became angry and came on the road in protest.



The Police immediately launched an… pic.twitter.com/RYXgBjGajv — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) July 9, 2025

The incident unfolded at around 9:30 PM on 9th July 2025, when unidentified persons entered the Hindu temple and started breaking the idols. Temple secretary Banmali Das rushed inside the temple premises after hearing noises of idols breaking, but one of the accused persons bit him on the hand and fled the spot.

During investigation, the police recovered a mobile phone and clothes belonging to the Muslim culprits. Following these leads, the police began searching for the accused. Based on the probe, police identified 31-year-old Shahabuddin Ali, and arrested him. Search is on to identify and arrest others.

Reports say that along with vandalising the idols of Hindu deities installed inside the temple, the Muslim culprits also damaged the temple’s donation box.

The incident sparked significant outrage among the local Hindus and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Bengali Federation, and local Hindus staged a protest and raised slogans against the anti-Hindu elements. A Hindu leader said, “This Durga temple is a historical temple. We Hindu organizations will never accept anyone who wants to do politics about this temple. There is a big conspiracy hidden here. This is conspiracy to create a conflict between Hindus and Muslims or destroy our brotherhood.”