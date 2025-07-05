Saturday, July 5, 2025
Rajasthan: Shahrukh and others lynch Hindu man near a mosque, set his vehicle on fire after it accidentally hits the cart of a Muslim seller

OpIndia Staff
Image via Aaj Tak

On Friday (4th July), communal tensions broke out in Jahazpur in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan after a Hindu man was beaten to death by a violent Muslim mob, following a minor accident near a mosque.

As per police and witness reports, four friends namely Sikandar, Sitaram, Dilkhush, and Deepak, were in Jahazpur when their car skidded and knocked over a vegetable cart loaded with onions and potatoes near Takia Masjid.

The cart was owned by a local seller named Raees Fakir. When vegetables spilt over and the cart fell over, Sitaram got out and folded his hands in apology, even promising to pay for the damage.

But soon the situation became violent. A group of some Muslim men, including Babu Khan, Wasim, Shahrukh, Saddam, Hasnain, Mohsin, Sahil, Islam, Tanveer, Sharif, Hanif, Abid, Idrees, Gulzar, and Murtaza, brutally assaulted the Hindu man.

Even though his friends attempted to stop them, the mob beat Sitaram mercilessly and he succumbed to injuries on the spot. The crowd also torched their car, cutting its wires so that no one could escape. Sitaram’s friends somehow managed to get him to the nearby hospital on a motorcycle, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

When the news of the murder spread, a huge mob of agitated locals massed at the government hospital, seeking instant action and justice. BJP MLA Gopichand Meena arrived at the scene and lashed out at the incident, calling for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

To manage the increasing tension, a large police contingent has been sent to the region, and all markets have been closed. One suspect has been arrested so far, and others have been taken into custody for questioning.

The brutal murder of a Hindu boy by a Muslim mob has caused unrest among the community, with locals demanding a proper and open investigation into what they are terming as a targeted and communal act of brutality.

