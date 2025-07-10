A deeply disturbing case has emerged from Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh. A 15-year-old Hindu Dalit girl was allegedly lured by a Muslim man on the false promise of marriage, brutally raped, and then held captive in his home for days.

According to Chopan police station, the incident took place on 16th March, 2025. The accused, identified as Shahzad, reportedly called the minor girl to his residence in their village. There, he allegedly raped her while deceitfully assuring her of marriage.

The horror didn’t end with the assault. The girl was forcibly confined within Ansari’s house, effectively held hostage and prevented from leaving or contacting her family. Desperate to see their daughter, when her traumatized parents arrived, Ansari cruelly barred them from meeting her.

Adding layers of brutality to the crime, Ansari allegedly hurled vicious casteist slurs at the girl’s parents and issued death threats against them. Faced with this ordeal, the victim’s mother demonstrated immense courage. She approached the Chopan police station and filed a detailed written complaint, detailing the rape, unlawful confinement, caste-based abuse, and threats.

According to information received in media reports, the police have registered a case against the accused Shahzad under sections 65(1), 127(2), 352, 351(3) of the IPC, section 3/4 of the POCSO Act and sections 3(2)(v), 3(1)(d), 3(1)(DH) of the SC/ST Act. The police have detained the accused and conducted intensive questioning, legal proceedings are going on.

Another incident that shatters the myth of ‘Jai Bhim Jai Meem’

This horrifying incident yet again shatters the carefully constructed narrative of ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Meem’, a slogan that attempts to portray a political alliance or social solidarity between Dalits and Muslims. While this rhetoric is peddled by certain political and ideological groups to forge vote-bank coalitions, the ground reality often tells a starkly different story. Here, a vulnerable Dalit minor girl was not only raped and imprisoned by a Muslim man but her family was also subjected to casteist slurs and violent intimidation.

Far from any shared struggle or mutual respect, the incident exposes deep-seated communal and casteist prejudices, reminding us that social justice cannot be reduced to hollow slogans or opportunistic alliances. Justice for Dalits must not be hijacked by identity politics that conveniently overlook such heinous crimes.