In a discreet meeting, that has drawn public attention, Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, met with political strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor on Monday, July 8. On the surface, it might appear as routine diplomatic engagement. But when examined against Norway’s documented history as a soft-power regime change operator and Kishor’s ambitious plans for Bihar, this meeting demands some scrutiny.

Norway: The ‘benevolent’ meddler with a troubled past

Norway projects an image of progressive neutrality and humanitarian virtue. Yet, its foreign policy machinery has repeatedly engaged in destabilizing sovereign nations under the guise of democracy promotion. The prime examples are Libya, Ethiopia, Syria, Sri Lanka, Colombia and many more.

•⁠ Libya: A Case Study in Reckless Intervention

Norwegian officials themselves admitted they had “very limited knowledge” of Libya before joining the 2011 NATO bombing campaign that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. Norway flew 596 strike missions, dropping 588 bombs. The result? A failed state consumed by terrorism, slave markets, and chaos, a catastrophe Norway now admits was “not a decision to be proud of”. This was regime change sold on false humanitarian pretexts, including debunked propaganda about “Viagra-fueled mass rape” promoted by Western officials.

•⁠ The Deep State Machinery

Norway’s foreign adventures are not accidental. They are facilitated by a well-documented “deep state” (Maktnorge) centred in Oslo, with historic ties to NATO, US intelligence, and covert networks like Operation Gladio. This apparatus, rebooted after WWII with CIA support, treats Norway as a “vassal state” of the Atlantic alliance. Per capita, Norway is the world’s largest arms exporter and has participated in more recent wars than all but the US and Israel.

•⁠ Oil Wealth as a Weapon

Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign oil fund – built on record “war profits” from Europe’s energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – funds its global ambitions. The fund owns 1.5% of global stocks and has financed initiatives tied to the Clinton Foundation, Bill Gates’ projects, and NATO-aligned regime change efforts. Economists are now urging Norway to tap this fund to directly finance Ukraine’s war effort, proving its use as a geopolitical tool.

Why Norway? Why Bihar? The covert convergence

Norway’s engagement in Bihar reflects a broader and disturbing pattern of strategic overreach, where ethical guises often mask deeper geopolitical ambitions. Historically, Norway has funded dissent under the banner of noble causes, as seen in 2021 when it indirectly supported Greenpeace’s lawsuit against its own government over Arctic oil drilling.

While domestically contested, this move bolstered Norway’s “climate leader” image globally, even as its state-owned energy giant Equinor continues expanding fossil fuel operations worldwide. In Bihar, backing strategists like Prashant Kishor allows Norway to position itself as an informal kingmaker, potentially destabilizing India’s federal dynamics under the pretext of promoting governance or environmental goals.

Simultaneously, Norway pursues “energy imperialism” through Equinor, which has aggressively sought new global markets. Bihar, rich in untapped minerals and bordering energy-deficient eastern states, represents a strategic prize.

A Pattern of subversion: Kashmir and beyond

Norway’s involvement in the region is not merely theoretical. Norwegian diplomats have previously attempted to mediate in Kashmir, presenting themselves as “neutral” facilitators. India promptly expelled them, recognizing the potential threat to its sovereignty. Their re-emergence in the region, in Bihar, a state that borders Nepal and has intricate security dynamics indicates a recalibrated strategy.

Norway funds numerous Indian NGOs under humanitarian banners. These networks could easily be activated to bolster Kishor’s grassroots image while embedding Oslo’s influence. Recall how Norway relied on “media and other countries” for regime change intelligence in Libya – a tactic transferable to Bihar.

The deep state’s toolkit

Norway’s approach to international engagement follows a consistent, some might say cynical, pattern. They start by identifying regions already labelled as “failed” or unstable – places like Libya, Ethiopia, Colombia or Bihar, India. Once a target zone is selected, they deploy the immense financial resources of their sovereign oil wealth, channeled through NGOs, foreign aid programs, or direct political financing. To gain local traction.

They actively seek out and co-opt ambitious regional leaders or power brokers hungry for international recognition and support – figures like political strategist Prashant Kishor. Crucially, they meticulously frame these interventions not as strategic meddling, but as virtuous efforts promoting democracy or humanitarian relief. This calculated strategy was starkly revealed by former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (now NATO Secretary-General) regarding Libya: “Norway joined the attack on Libya because ‘it will make good practice for the Norwegian Air Force’.” This quote lays bare the realpolitik often masked by virtuous rhetoric

India’s sovereignty at stake: A call for vigilance

This meeting is not mere diplomacy. It echoes hybrid warfare tactics, using seemingly benign institutions (embassies, pension funds) to destabilize targeted nations. India must audit all NGOs and “research initiatives” for Norwegian ties. Norway drills Arctic oil while lecturing India on climate. Its wealth stems from the very fossil fuels it now “ethically” divests from . The Intelligence Bureau (IB) must monitor foreign embassies’ engagements with regional leaders, especially before elections.

Norway’s ambassador meet Kishor dispite his irrelevance, He is a local leader, desperate for resources and validation, is the perfect vector for a petrostate posing as a philanthropist. Bihar’s future must be decided by Biharis—not by a trillion-dollar sovereign fund exploiting India’s democratic fissures. The shadows of Kashmir and Ukraine remind us: where Norway’s oil wealth flows, sovereignty often bleeds.