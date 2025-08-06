Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3, the first of the many upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings, on 6th August 2025. Ahead of the inauguration, the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, a body representing government officials, reportedly wrote a letter to the Prime Minister’s office raising concern over open office space, compromised privacy and risk to confidentiality.

In a letter addressed to the PMO and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the CSS Forum, which represents 13,000 officials, claimed that the CSS officers are being allotted lesser spaces than mandated at the workspaces in Kartavya Bhavan, adding that this would negatively impact confidentiality and efficiency.

“The seating arrangement in Kartavya Bhawan-3 lacks the necessary spatial integrity and functional separation of sections. In addition, multiple sections are housed in a single work hall without clear demarcation. Assistant Section Officers (ASOs), who are central to file processing and examining, lack dedicated storage for both physical files and stationery, as well as partitions between their workspaces,” the CSS said in its letter.

According to the letter, low-height almirahs were used to create office spaces for Section Officer and Under Secretary level officers. The CSS Forum argues that this reduces privacy and creates sporadic distractions, which makes it difficult to handle important subjects discreetly.

“Under Secretaries, who are entrusted to handle highly sensitive and confidential matters like classified files, court cases, and vigilance issues, require a private workspace. However, they have been provided an open office space, wherein their telephonic and in-person discussions with senior authorities and other officials can easily be overheard, posing a serious risk to confidentiality. This is particularly problematic for sections dealing with sensitive matters, where premature disclosure could compromise outcomes,” the Forum’s letter reads.

The Central Secretariat Service Forum has demanded the ministries should be directed to review present seating arrangements. In addition, corrective measures which align with the prescribed norms, should be implemented.

The CSS Forum further sought allocation of adequate office spaces, including closed chambers for officials.

‘So privileged’ or legitimate demands? Netizens think ‘unwilling-to-change Babus’ are making excuses

The CSS letter, however, has sparked a debate on social media, with many suggesting that these demands by the government officials come across as angst against being deprived of the ‘privileges’ they previously enjoyed.

Meanwhile, NDTV journalist Akhilesh Sharma wrote, “Sitting in the open office of Kartavya Bhawan will cause difficulties for the clerks in performing their duties. They expressed their opposition through a letter, stating that in the new office, instead of separate sections, everyone is being made to sit together. This poses a risk of breaching confidentiality and concentration. By the way, it is true that the idea of an open office layout, borrowed from multinational companies, is nonsense. It adversely affects work efficiency, capability, and productivity. This creates a new system of discrimination in the office.”

The CSS forum argues that since Under Secretaries handle sensitive tasks like vigilance, court cases, and classified files etc, confidentiality is critical, and open-plan offices risk unintended disclosure. It is indeed a risk, given conversations can be overheard, compromising confidentiality of certain matters, which may also be linked to national security or legal processes.

Furthermore, a lack of functional separation, as claimed by the CSS, may cause distractions, reducing focus and hampering critical thinking, especially for Section Officers and Under Secretaries. This could overall impact productivity and that’s why the CSS has demanded enclosed spaces.

The MoHUA memorandum dated 16th March 2017, stipulates the minimum office space requirements, which are: Deputy Secretary/Director (Level 12/13): 240 sq. ft., Under Secretary (Level 11): 120 sq. ft., Section Officer (Levels 8–10): 60 sq. ft. Assistant Section Officer (Level 7): 40 sq. ft.

While the CSS forum says that it demands that workspaces meet functional needs, a section of netizens feels that such demands under the pretext of privacy and confidentiality reek of privilege, with many going as far as to claiming that open offices would not allow corruption, especially taking bribes.

Notably, the Kartavya Bhavan’s open-plan designs is in line with global trends toward collaborative workspaces. As the Central Vista project’s vision highlights, this plan is aimed at fostering innovation and inter-ministerial coordination. Thus, retrofitting for enclosed offices may not align with the aims of the new design.

While the CSS forum demands enclosed offices, the open-plan design of the workspaces at Kartavya Bhavan are meant to be flexible, allowing reconfiguration in future, and permanent cabins might limit adaptability. Thus, making it difficult to accommodate changing ministry requirements.

However, the CSS forum’s concern about risk of undermining confidentiality, especially in ministries like Home Affairs cannot be outrightly dismissed. Promotion of transparency and collaboration cannot come at the cost of risking confidentiality in matters requiring the same. The concerned authorities must ensure that cost-cutting, modernisation and aesthetics don’t end up trumping smooth functionality public service.